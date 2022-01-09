Week 18 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 09, 2022 at 03:01 PM
The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 18 game on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

New England Patriots Inactives

LB Dont'a Hightower

FS Kyle Dugger

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

QB Jarrett Stidham

Miami Dolphins Inactives

WR Preston Williams

RB Salvon Ahmed

DE Darius Hodge

LB Vince Biegel

TE Hunter Long

