Week 3 Snap Judgments

I suppose we should halt work on Trevor Siemian's Hall of Fame bust, for now at least. Denver's quarterback had been superb in two home wins this season, but the Broncos offense didn't look like the same product on the road, in a 26-16 loss at Buffalo (2-1).

Siemian wasn't terrible, but he tossed two interceptions, one of the egregious variety when he was simply trying to throw it away, and had 259 yards, three sacks and no touchdowns. The Broncos (2-1) settled for field goals instead of getting touchdowns, and you have to credit a stout Bills defense for a lot of Denver's frustration.

As head coaches go, Sean McDermott's defensive pedigree is working a whole lot better and quicker in Buffalo than Rex Ryan's ever did. The Bills defense is quickly and deservedly earning respect around the league.

No more calls, we have a winner. That was the worst taunting call of all time Sunday in Buffalo, when Broncos linebacker Von Miller offered a helping hand up to Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, then pulled it away in "too slow'' style. Are you kidding me, NFL? Both players were laughing at the move, and there was no real harm or foul. It makes the league look small, petty and up tight when referees take everything too seriously. And the penalty eventually helped Buffalo score their final three points and make it a two-score deficit for Denver.

This is completely unscientific, but it seemed like there were more astounding catches in Week 3 than any other week I can ever recall. And I'm not just talking about Odell Beckham Jr.'s latest two masterpieces, both for touchdowns against the Eagles. This just in: Beckham isn't human.

But did you see the magic act performed by newly re-signed Browns receiver Jordan Leslie in the first half of a Cleveland loss in Indianapolis? Leslie combined the one-handed breathtaking suction-cup of a catch that Beckham is known for, and added a recreation of David Tyree's memorable helmet catch in the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

Not bad for the kid's first career reception in his first NFL game. Seriously.

So you want to gamble on the NFL, eh? Carolina, Baltimore and Tampa Bay entered Week 3 with the three top-ranked defenses in terms of scoring. No flukes to any of that, right? The Panthers, Ravens and Bucs can all play some big-league D.

Carolina proceeded to give up 34 at home to the Saints. The Ravens were shredded for 44 points by the Jaguars in London. And the Bucs lost in Minnesota, surrendering 34 points to the Case Keenum-led Vikings.

The NFL defies explanation at times.

It was the Steelers, Seahawks and Titans who chose to skip the pre-game ritual of standing on the sideline for the national anthem on Sunday, to register either their unity, their protest or perhaps a bit of both.

Lost in all the debate is that prior to 2009, with some exceptions, NFL teams were almost always in the locker room during the anthem. So not a lot of time has passed since the tradition of encouraging (not requiring) players to stand for the anthem on the sideline. It's not even a decade old, in a league that's been in operation for 98 seasons.

Can it be changed back, thus avoiding the current hot-button debate and litmus test of what standing for the anthem has come to mean? It could, but it's not likely to happen. I can't see the NFL trying to put this Genie back into the bottle, no matter how much sense it might make. There's been too much focus on the issue, and lots of ground staked out, and I can't imagine the league wants to try and force action of any kind to change the status quo.

I tweeted something similar out on Saturday, but it bears repeating: Trump's words were divisive, but of course they had the opposite effect in some cases. Who said the NFL office and the league's players union can't agree on anything these days? The expressions of support from the league and its owners for the rights of players were noteworthy, and served to unite the two sides.

Some would say those statements were a bit late, and that's a fair criticism. Some would say they were essentially forced by what the president said, owners just doing what they have to do to protect their business. Perhaps. But the support was voiced and that's still important in that it put the league and its players on the same side of this issue, when they are on the opposite side of so many other issues. That's a first step.

Now which owner will step up and sign Colin Kaepernick, in effect admitting the ex-49ers quarterback was deemed a pariah by the league's teams for using his platform for activism and to start this particular national debate? That will be the far more significant step to take, and carry more risk than a press release.

Alas, the Patriots (2-1) survived, but all that 16-0 talk this summer seems a little more quaint (and ludicrous) by the week. It was very nearly 2-for-2 on 2016 AFC playoff teams coming into Foxboro and leaving a mark on the champs this season. Houston couldn't quite seal the deal like Kansas City did in that dominant fourth quarter on the night of Sept. 7, but Brady took an absolute pounding from the fierce Texans pass rush and the road to the AFC's Super Bowl berth no longer looks guaranteed to run through New England.