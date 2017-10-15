Week 6 Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as this NFL season grows ever-more intriguing in Week 6….

The plan, of course, was for the Packers to return once more to Minneapolis this season, beyond Sunday's visit to play the division rival Vikings.

But the race to this year's Super Bowl city in the NFC just got thrown wide open by that potential season-ending collarbone injury to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, suffered in the Packers' sobering 23-10 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. As the NFC's most accomplished and decorated player, Rodgers was the ultimate X factor for the Packers, whose league-high eight-year streak of playoff berths suddenly looks to be in jeopardy.

Like Tom Brady's 2008 knee injury did in the AFC, Rodgers going down is a game-changer in the NFC. Its impact is that pronounced, brightening the outlooks for any number of contenders who hope to finish the season in U.S. Bank Stadium in early February.

Week 6 muddled the NFC hierarchy in any number of ways, even beyond the broken right collarbone suffered by Rodgers, the two-time league MVP. The Packers and Falcons played in last season's NFC title game, but both were humbled on Sunday, with Atlanta losing 20-17 at home to Miami, despite leading 17-0 at the half. That's two consecutive home defeats for a Falcons team that started 3-0 this season, looking hell bent on avenging its Super Bowl loss to New England.

The Eagles are flying high at 5-1 after their five-point win at Carolina on Thursday night, but it's a bit hard to declare them the NFC Super Bowl favorite in mid-October when Philadelphia hasn't even made the playoffs since 2013 or won a postseason game since the 2008 tournament.

Carolina and Detroit also fell this week, and there's a huge clump of NFC teams fighting for positioning behind the Eagles, with 11 different NFC teams owning a .500 record or better six weeks into the season. The 49ers (0-6), Giants (0-5) and Bears (2-4) probably have no realistic playoff shot, but everyone else still believes they're alive and kicking.

So now what for the Packers (4-2), who are as dependent on No. 12 as any quarterback-centric team in the league? Do they ride with this third-year backup Brett Hundley, or go out and sign Colin Kaepernick or Tony Romo, both of whom have Wisconsin ties? (And no, Brett Favre will not be allowed to entertain thoughts of coming out of retirement. Thanks for asking).

I couldn't help but remember Sunday that it was 10 years ago next month that we got our first real look at Rodgers in an NFL game that counted. Like Hundley, he was in his third NFL season at the time, when he came off the bench to replace an injured Favre in the second quarter of a Week 13 game at Dallas. He looked sharp that Thursday night, throwing for 201 yards and a touchdown and running for 30 more yards in a 37-27 Packers loss, playing two-plus quarters of action in what amounted to be a hint of things to come.

Maybe Hundley will surprise us in a similar way with this extended opportunity that no one saw coming. He was a bit ragged against the Vikings, completing 18 of 33 for 157 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. But after being thrown into a tough situation with little preparation for playing that much, there's at least something there to build on.

In 2013, when Rodgers cracked his left collarbone, he missed seven games, but still returned in time to nail down the NFC North title at Chicago in Week 17, then start Green Bay's first-round playoff loss to visiting San Francisco. If he's gone for good this season, perhaps not even 2013's 8-7-1 record will be in reach.