Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the San Francisco (3-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle - placed on IR)
RB James White (not injury related)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)
S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)
T Trent Williams (ankle)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Dontae Johnson (groin)
RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play