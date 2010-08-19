Welker back, Brady shines in Patriots 28-10 win

]()At least Weatherspoon didn't look as bad as Thomas DeCoud, who came up to make a hit on Taylor and was instead sent flying by 296-pound teammate Jonathan Babineaux, trying to assist on the tackle. Taylor bounced outside and went untouched the rest of the way for New England's first touchdown.

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta offense looked good on the opening possession, picking up three first downs before the drive stalled. Matt Bryant came on to kick a 46-yard field goal that gave the Falcons a short-lived lead.

Ryan directed another solid drive before his night was done. Three more first downs again sent the Falcons into New England territory, but this time Bryant pushed a 47-yard attempt wide of the right upright.

Ryan was 8 of 13 for 76 yards before giving way to John Parker Wilson, who played the rest of the game. The third-stringer accounted for Atlanta's only TD on a late 19-yard pass to Troy Bergeron after most of the crowd had headed for home.

New England backup Brian Hoyer directed a couple of scoring drives in the second half. Sammy Morris scored on a 20-yard run and Rob Gronkowski hauled in a 24-yard TD pass.