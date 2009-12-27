Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 25 | 03:55 PM - 06:00 PM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Wes Welker Postgame Press Conference - 12/27/2009

Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Dec 27, 2009 at 08:07 AM

Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Q: How big of a win is this knowing that the division is signed, sealed, delivered?

WW: It's a very big win, kind of a playoff-type atmosphere knowing what was at stake. Getting that hat and t-shirt and winning the division was huge. We were happy to get out there and take care of business.

Q: Why isn't there a Wes Welker mask? [referring to the shot of a fan wearing a Randy Moss mask on the ProVision]

WW: Because you see these [pointing to self] all the time. I don't know. You don't so much see the fro and things like that; it's pretty extraordinary. Plus what he does out there is extraordinary.

Q: When you guys were 7-5, did you get a sense that people questioned you, as a team, as just how good you could be?

WW: We didn't really pay attention to any of that; any sort of that outside noise or anything like that. We knew what we had to do in this room which was taking care of business on a day-to-day business and that's what we've been doing; just continuing to work. We have to continue to work from here and just keep on grinding it out and really playing well through the stretch.

Q: (On the offensive gameplan)

WW: Any time going week to week, you're preparing so much, getting ready. We're really putting an emphasis on what they do and the type of game plan we're going to see. They're a type of team that's going to go out there and play their stuff and you got to make sure you're able to get open and understand what coverages you're going to get and just kind of go from there.

Q: (On success in the red zone as of late)

WW: The execution, there's only so many things they can do in the red area. You just got to understand what they're going to do and just go out there and try to make a great play from there and have great plays called. I think we did that this week and we had a good game plan down there and we were able to execute.

Q: Did you ever envision coming here and putting together three straight seasons like you've had?

WW: No, I never envisioned [that]. I knew my numbers would probably go up just having Tom [Brady] and the type of offense we're in and things like that. I never knew it would be like this. Definitely, I'm very blessed to be a Patriot and to be here. Hopefully, we'll just keep it going.

Q: No matter what defense they throw at you you find a way to get open...

WW: As a receiver you never want to feel like you're open or you're covered or anything like that. That's not really my mindset. My mindset is trying to win somehow. Whether it's double covered or safety over the top or whatever it is. It's always working hard to try to get Tom an option to go to.

Q: (On taking a lot of hits this year)

WW: I think when you catch this many balls you're definitely going to take your shots and [when] returning punts and things like that; definitely probably taking a little toll on the body and stuff. Really, I'm feeling pretty good and hopefully we keep it going here through the stretch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Notes: Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot

Gamebook: Patriots vs Ravens Week 3

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs Ravens

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Watch every New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/25: "We've got to play better defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Watch game highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

DeVante Parker 9/25: "We just have to keep executing"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/25: "We had our moments"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising