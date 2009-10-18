Wes Welker Postgame Press Conference

Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2009.

(On if it felt good to get a chance to connect with Tom Brady for two touchdowns)

"Yeah, absolutely, having number 12 in there and kind of back to his old self. He kind of showed it tonight and, under the conditions, he played really well and the whole offense was able to come together and make some plays."

(On why the Patriots seem to play so well in the snow)

"I know Coach [Belichick] does a really good job of coaching us up: what's good, what's bad, making sure we have good footing, the right cleats, things like that. And understanding that we need to be in the right type of plays and being able to come off breaks and things like that are going to be a little bit different under the conditions. We need to make sure that in the kicking game we're taking care of our responsibilities and things like that."

(On if it's an advantage to have experience playing in that type of weather)

"Yeah, I think we do a really good job of going out there and executing our assignments. When you get to practice in it and get ready for it, it helps, especially in the game-time situations."

(On Tom Brady and Bill Belichick talking about not being able to connect on big plays prior to Sunday and what the difference was against the Titans)

"I think we were just sick of hearing [Coach Belichick and Brady] and kind of wanted to shut them up."

[laughter]

"I think we were able to do that today a little bit. It's something that definitely needs to be a part of our offense. I think we had been so close on a bunch of them and we were just barely missing and today we were able to hit on some of those and make the game a lot easier."

(On the "flea flicker" play)

"It's definitely a play that we were working on and the defense really bit up, thinking it was a run. I almost wanted to just throw my hand up and take it through the middle, but we have Randy [Moss] for that and he did a great job, made a great catch and Tom [Brady] made a great throw. I think we've had a lot of situations like that, we just hadn't hit on them and today we were able to."

(On if he had ever been a part of such a lopsided score, even at Texas Tech)