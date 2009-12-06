Wes Welker Postgame Presser (Audio Only)

Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Land Shark Stadium on Sunday, December 06, 2009

(On how frustrating it is to not finish games this year) - "It's really frustrating. We've always been a team that's been able to overcome situations and fight through things and we haven't been able to do that."

(On if the Dolphins changed their coverage schemes in the second half to defend him) - "Yeah. It was a little bit different. There were a couple double-teams in there. They change a few patterns. But overall they did a great job."

(On if this was the toughest loss of the season) - "Yes. I mean its definitely up there. To have the opportunities we had a not finish is pretty disappointing. We have a long way to go. We all need to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure things out. We're coming to play on a weekly basis and we need to make sure we're doing our jobs the way it needs to be done."

(On if he was glad to see the play call on the 58-yard reception he had) - "Well yeah. Anytime you have a 58 yard play that's a good thing. Glad we were able to get that play in. But you know we had a fourth and inches on that drive and didn't convert and we didn't get any points out of that play. We didn't finish the drive. In the end it doesn't really matter."