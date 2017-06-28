What we think we know now rarely holds up for long in the NFL: A look back at 2016's misconceptions

The Texans were finally set at quarterback with free-agent signee Brock Osweiler, the man John Elway wanted as Peyton Manning's replacement, but somehow let get away.

Sometimes the best signings are the ones you don't make. Osweiler as the savior wasn't a vibe that lasted long in Houston last year, as his shaky play and questionable judgment served to drive coach Bill O'Brien's blood pressure even higher than it's normal combustible level. He threw 16 interceptions to go with his 15 touchdown passes in the regular season, and became so unwanted by the Texans that they literally had to bribe the Browns to take him off their hands this offseason.

In Houston, the mantra was: Brock, we hardly knew ye.

The talent-laden Cardinals were locked in on the unfinished business they had in their sights after the galling 49-15 loss at Carolina in the 2015 NFC Championship game, determined to avenge that defeat and take the final step up the ladder to the Super Bowl. This was a proven, veteran team ready to win a ring.

Or so the theory went. In reality, the Cardinals slogged their way to a mediocre 7-8-1 non-playoff finish, buried beneath an avalanche of shoddy special team play, injuries to the offensive line, and a disappearance of the long-ball passing game that had worked so well for quarterback and MVP candidate Carson Palmer during his career year of 2015.

That ugly 6-6 tie at home against Seattle on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 kind of typified the Cardinals' frustrating season. The outcome of 2016 could have and should have been far prettier.

Denver's post-Manning era belonged to ex-Jets starter Mark Sanchez, sparking a host of "Revenge of the Butt Fumbler'' stories. What a delicious turn of events it appeared to be for the guy who was given up on in New York after four years, and then had a quick pit stop in Philadelphia. "The Sanchise'' was traded to the defending Super Bowl champion that dripped with defensive talent, and all he had to do was beat out a seventh-round pick in Trevor Siemian (he of the no pass attempts as a rookie in 2015) and still-green first-round selection Paxton Lynch.

But he couldn't do it, and there was no fairy tale ending to his long, strange saga. Sanchez was released by Denver in its final cut, and wound up signing with Dallas, where he saw the field only for a small dose of mop-up duty behind Dak Prescott and Tony Romo. The Broncos instead went with the unproven Siemian, who started 14 games, posting a good but not great 8-6 record. Lynch got the other two starts, and the two will battle it out again this year for the No. 1 job.