Wide receivers run deep in '10 draft class

Jordan Shipley**, Texas (6-0, 190)

A fan favorite among Patriots followers (if you read the Ask PFW questions we receive each week), Shipley was asked about comparisons of him to New England's Wes Welker.

"That's not a bad comparison to me," Shipley responded. "I think that guy does job as good or better than anybody in the league. It's almost like a separate position. He's in there inside, and nobody can cover him."

Shipley, who played every receiver spot in the Texas offense at one time or another in his career, could be an attractive prospect to teams like New England that value versatility.

Riley Cooper, Florida (6-4, 222)

Cooper's stock is on the rise. The dual-sport Gator turned down a minor league baseball offer last month to concentrate on football.

" I love them both. I've been playing them so long, but eventually, there comes a time when you've got to choose," Cooper told the media Friday. "Sometimes it's after high school. Mine was after college. It was tough, but … it was a great situation to be in."

The stigma Cooper will have to overcome isn't anything he can control. The lack of production in the NFL by Florida receivers, by and large, is something he feels won't affect him.

"I'm just a little different player. I'm big, I'm physical, I'm tough, I've got good hands. I'm a little different from those guys."

Cooper is already somewhat familiar with the Patriots offense, as head coach Bill Belichick is a frequent visitor to Gainesville, where he's friendly with Gator boss Urban Meyer.

"Coach Meyer, he's smart, but he definitely gets some great ideas from Coach Belichick, for sure," Cooper observed. "Our offense is different than most. We run a lot of different routes, we adjust our routes based off the coverages every snap – a lot of things that the professional teams are talking to me about. So, I feel like I'm already ready for it."

That could be music to New England's ears.

Mardy Gilyard, Cincinnati (6-0, 179)

Overcoming adversity? Gilyard's got that covered. After losing his scholarship as a sophomore when a prof accused him of cheating, Gilyard worked several jobs and slept in his car to make end meet. He was allowed back on the team as a junior and has excelled ever since. He's a kick returner as well, which could help his stock. Gilyard didn't address the media on Friday, however.

Taylor Price, Ohio (6-0, 198)

Reportedly runs the 40 in the 4.3 neighborhood. That alone puts him in elite company in this year's draft crop.

* Carlton Mitchell, South Florida (6-4, 212)

Big and fast, Mitchell appears to be climbing up many draft boards.

* Mike Williams, Syracuse (6-2, 212)

Suspended for academics in '08, the talented but troubled Williams quit the Orange football team last season. Clearly, character and maturity issues are a concern, but he still managed to lead the 'Cuse in receiving last year in just seven appearances.

Eric Decker, Minnesota (6-3, 215)

Very similar to Cooper in size, Decker is also a baseball star. His 2009 football season ended this past November, though, when Decker injured his foot. He revealed that he's having surgery next month and doctors tell him he'll be ready to play in the fall. He'll have to convince teams of that, but Decker certainly proved he can catch the football when healthy. Route-running, he told reporters Friday at the Combine, is his strength.

SLEEPERS

(Expected selection: Rounds 6-7; undrafted rookie free agents)

Seyi Ajirotutu, Fresno State (6-3, 211)

Ajirotutu is almost certainly on the Patriots radar, given his connection to Pat Hill, the Bulldogs head coach who used to be a Belichick assistant in Cleveland.

"My game? A big-man's game. I'm trying to be a big man playing a little man's game. Be quick, be fast, run crisp routes, play as hard as I possibly can," he proclaimed Friday in media interviews. But he balked initially when asked if he'd be willing to play in the slot.

"Ah … I've always played outside, so I probably want to stay there. Inside … it wouldn't hurt to try it."

Ryan Wolfe, UNLV (6-1, 205)

Another prolific receiver who injured a foot in November. But Wolfe leaves Vegas as the leading receiver in Runnin' Rebels history. He came across as very bright and well-spoken at the Combine, and was very forthcoming when asked to assess his greatest area of needed improvement.

" In my training, I'm trying to work on my press off the ball – in the Mountain West, we really didn't see too much bump-and-run, press coverage – and my separation on routes.

I'm trying to work on the tops of my routes and my foot-fires on the line."

That's exactly what teams like the Patriots like to hear. Once healthy, Wolfe said he'll go to Los Angeles to work out with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Drew Bennett.

Stephen Williams, Toledo (6-5, 210)

Scouts must be drooling over his size, and here's how he described himself as a player.

"A mixture of Randy Moss and Larry Fitzgerald," he said at the Combine on Friday. "Being a deep threat, and when the ball's up in the air, jumping as high as I can and making the play. We run a lot of screens and bubbles … I caught a lot of them, too. I think I'm well versed in different plays."

Could he see himself in New England opposite Moss?

"Oh, yeah, it would be a good feeling, especially with the organization and dynasty they have, and just playing with a great quarterback and a great receiver I can learn from. It would be a great feeling."

Williams needs to work on his blocking, he added, as he overcomes a shoulder injury that required surgery.