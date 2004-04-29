Wilfork and Watson hit Foxborough

]() Wilfork also expressed his willingness to play in any system. At Miami, he enjoyed success playing head up on the opposing center, as well as in normal four- and even five-man fronts. In each system he was occasionally asked to play one-gap and two-gap and is comfortable in either style. He added that he can adapt to whatever the team asks for and doesn't necessarily feel more comfortable penetrating or holding the point of attack.

Wilfork enjoyed plenty of team success at Miami, winning the national title as a sophomore and losing in the title game as a junior. That fact wasn't lost on Watson, who spoke with his new teammate on what it was like to win big.

"Vince was telling me how hard it was when everyone is gunning for you," Watson said. "We were saying how great it would be to come here and win another championship with these guys."

One of Watson's teammates and closest friends at Georgia was Miami tight end Randy McMichael. Watson backed up his friend in college and the two speak often. McMichael and his wife flew to South Carolina to be with Watson last weekend during the draft festivities.

"He sold me on the Pats and he plays for the Dolphins," Watson said with a laugh. "[The draft] is just such a long process. It's like five-and-a-half hours and you get fidgety just waiting to hear your name. Having Randy around really helped with that."

While Wilfork was considered a top prospect throughout the 2003 season, Watson sort of burst on the scene thanks to some impressive postseason workouts at the Senior Bowl and the Combine in Indianapolis. That fact led some to fear he was in the Mike Mamula mold of a workout wonder, but Watson has no problem with that classification.

"I do think I'm a workout wonder, but I also consider myself a football player," Watson said. "Some guys don't have to do anything, they just have it. I have to work at it."

They may have had to work at it, but judging from first impressions, both Wilfork and Watson have it.

