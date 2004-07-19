Wilfork inks reported $18.05 million deal

]() By reaching a deal with more than a week to go until training camp Wilfork becomes just the second first-round pick, joining Texans linebacker **Jason Babin**, to sign an NFL contract this summer. Babin was the 27th player taken last April and also signed a potential six-year deal with Houston.

The Patriots, a team that has earned a good reputation for getting its draft picks in camp on time, have now signed three of eight 2004 selections.

Miller, a 33-year-old journeyman who has spent time with Pittsburgh (1994-96), Jacksonville (1997), Atlanta (1997), Chicago (1998-2002) and Tampa Bay (2003), missed all of 2003 recovering from shoulder surgery. The Bucs placed him on the physically unable to perform list last August but released him in September. According to reports he will be unavailable until sometime around Sept. 1 as recovers from another shoulder procedure he underwent in February.

Now Miller joins a backup quarterback mix in New England that includes Rohan Davey, Kliff Kingsbury and recently-signed Kurt Kittner.

Miller last played in 2002 with Chicago when he started eight games, completed 57.3 percent of his passes and threw 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His best season was 2001 when he led the Bears to a 13-3 mark and the NFC Central division title while starting 13 of his 14 games.

When healthy, Miller would clearly be the most experienced option in a suddenly crowded race for No. 2 in New England behind Tom Brady. In 37 career games (27 starts), Miller has completed 610-of-1,046 passes (58.3 percent) for 6,387 yards with 36 touchdowns, 31 interceptions and a passer rating of 75.2.