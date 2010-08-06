Wilfork welcomes Saints challenge; Fri. PM Notes

]()"Bill's been Bill," he added with a chuckle. "Now I see him everyday in our defensive meetings, but I look at him as the same Bill. Great coach, great defensive minded coach. He knows his stuff, and he's proven it. No ifs, ands, or buts why he's the one taking over. That's not a question."

Though he didn't mention him by name, Wilfork commented on the importance of working with linebackers coach Matt Patricia, who appears to be performing many of the roles of a defensive coordinator on the field.

"As a defense, you've got to be on the same page. The defensive line can't just come out here and do their thing, the linebackers can't come out and do their thing. The secondary's the same way. We all have to be in tune, especially the front seven when it comes down to the run game and in the back when it comes to the passing game. We all work together.

"This year," he concluded, "we're doing a real good job of the players getting taught the right way to do things and the way they need to be done. But we need to be more consistent … then we'll be able to compete with the big guys."

The first of those "big guys" arrives here on Tuesday.

Fast Talker

One of the speediest Patriots is first-year wide receiver Darnell Jenkins. But the humble Jenkins is almost embarrassed to talk about it.

When told he has the reputation of running a world-class 40 time, Jenkins laughed.

"Then or now?"

He suffered a knee injury toward the end of his college career, but prior to that, he was lightning fast. Asked if 4.2 is out of the question, Jenkins replied, "Right now it is. A couple years ago, I probably ran a 4.2."

And what about today?

"I run a 4.3 now … I'm just fast," he added with a smile.

For the past couple of years, Jenkins has had to be a fast learner as well, having been with three different NFL teams before joining the Patriots last December.

"It was kind of hard," he said of that experience, "because when I was elsewhere, there were limited opportunities, but everything that was told to you was positive. So, for all this positive feedback to be given, then the negative thing happens and now you're gone, it's like, 'What did I do? How did I do it? What can I do to prevent this?' That's why I come here with the attitude just to work and play my role."

Jenkins says there no uncertainty about where anyone stands on the Patriots roster.

"Nobody has to tell you anything here. What you put on film is what counts. You'll know whether or not you'll get positive or negative feedback based on what you put on film."

And though he may be a long-shot to win an active roster spot, given the competition ahead of him, Jenkins feels he's at least making positive strides.

"I've progressed learning the plays, first and foremost, and just knowing my assignments and my role. I'm here to do whatever I have to do to be part of this team."

Friday Afternoon Notes

Weather: Mostly sunny, upper 80s, breezy**

Who's Hot: Randy Moss **The guy just keeps finding new and jaw-dropping ways to catch the ball with one hand with defenders draped all over him.

Who's Not: Mike Wright **Has attended every practice, but hasn't been in pads all week.