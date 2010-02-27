Will Pats rush to get an edge presence?

Clemson's Ricky Sapp





INDIANAPOLIS – Tully Banta-Cain led New England with a surprising 10 sacks in his return to the Patriots in 2009. But despite that double-digit sack effort, something that's become a rarity over the last two decades in New England, the Patriots pass rush was anything but dynamic.

The lack of a consistent, threatening rush hurt the teams pass defense as a whole. As such getting a game-changing type pass rusher this offseason would seem to be the Patriots most pressing need.

And while fans dream of landing prize free-agent-to-be Julius Peppers, another obvious option to fill the void is a very strong 2010 draft crop of potential 3-4 outside linebackers. New England vice president of player personnel Nick Caserio included "those conversion players, the defensive end/outside linebackers" among his list of the most impressive groups at this week's Combine.

But finding and developing those guys in New England has been a challenge. While recent years have seen Elvis Dumervil (Denver), James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley (Pittsburgh) and Clay Matthews(Green Bay) evolve into consistent pass rushers, the Patriots attempts haven't been so fruitful.

Former third-round pick Shawn Crablehas landed on IR for two years running. Pierre Woods has proven little more than a special teamer. Even high-priced free agent Adalius Thomasnever became a game changer on the edge in Bill Belichick'ssystem.

Maybe part of the problem is the high standards Belichick and Co. have held at the spot. With high ideals – guys 6-4 or taller, 260 pounds and with 4.6 speed – the crop of talent is a small onel. Belichick touched on that last April when talking about last year's potential 3-4 outside linebackers.

"I think that there were more shorter players, maybe a little less speed than what we've seen, maybe a little more power with good production," Belichick said after the 2009 draft. "There weren't a lot of 4.6, 4.65 [40 time] guys. There weren't a lot of 6-4, 6-5 guys. I'd say it was a much smaller pool of those types of players."

While there are clearly plenty of talented players available on the edge this spring, once again few fit the perfect 6-4, 4.6 40 mold that Belichick would seem to prefer. That's something the team will have to take into account when melding its immense need with the talent on hand this week in Indy.

"The reality is that pool of players, the 6-4, 260-pound guys that run 4.6, there's not many of them," Caserio said this week in Indy. "You're looking at a number of different qualities. You're trying to identify, 'OK, here's their skill set. Here's what they do well.' And then, you have to look at, 'OK, how are they going to fit with what you do defensively and schematically.' Some of the small guys … like, I think Dumervil is a great example. A 5-11, 260-pound guy … maybe he's not the prototypical outside linebacker type, but he can rush the passer. He was productive in college, and that production has translated over into the NFL. You look at a player like Dumervil, and he's got quickness … he might not be the fastest guy, but he's got good playing strength and he's really good leverage and he uses that to his advantage.

"So there's different ways to skin a cat. You're looking for this ideal. The reality is that sometimes that ideal is hard to find. You have to be able to look at that player and say, 'Here's what they do well.' And then, once you've identified that, you try and fit it into your system and, 'OK, here's how we're going to use it to maximize his skill set.'"

It sounds like maybe New England is pulling back from its ideal, seemingly out of necessity.

"I don't think you want to get locked into a prototypical size, we all want that, but you can't shut out good players because he might not be 6-3," Pittsburgh director of football operations Kevin Colbert said.

That leads us to this year's group of conversion types, one in which teams like New England must first decide which college ends can indeed make the switch to 3-4 linebacker in the NFL. With as much as half the NFL now employing some sort of 3-4 defense moving forward, the competition for those players is as high as ever.