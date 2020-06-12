Williams looking to break through in Year 2

With that in mind, he has used the offseason to continue learning – not just his role but all of the roles in the secondary – in an effort to make himself more versatile. Williams played some safety last summer, and he's trying to acclimate himself to any and all coverage positions during this offseason of virtual learning.

"With the quarantine I feel like I've gotten so much better taking advantage of the time," Williams said. "I've been putting more work in with my body trying working on my flexibility. I've been able to get yoga in two times a day every day.

"Football-wise I've been getting in the playbook more and learning more than just corner. I've had more time to study and getting everything in, and I've been spending more time with the family."

Like everyone else, the challenges of the offseason have created some issues for Williams. But that hasn't stopped him from being productive. Shortly after the season ended, he returned to Nashville and completed his degree in sociology at Vanderbilt. Then he headed out to Phoenix to begin his workouts, where he joined wide receiver N'Keal Harry at times.

"Graduating was a great moment for me," Williams said. "I wish I could have walked across the stage for my mom. They gave us the option to do it next year in 2021, but I finished out and got my diploma. It was a blessing to get a Vanderbilt degree from a top 15 university. It was hard, especially after a long season, to come back and finish out. But that was my priority."

As for the offseason work, Williams misses the on-field reps and the interaction with coaches and teammates that comes with it. He explained that for some players the learning process requires more than just film study, but given the circumstances there isn't much more that can be done.

In the meantime he's looking forward to getting back to Foxborough for training camp in July, and once the season starts he's hoping to resume a tradition he started regularly last year by watching some local high school games on Friday nights. His general routine is to hit Twitter to solicit a good matchup in the area, then he likes to keep to himself and watch from afar.