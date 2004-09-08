Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Jul 08 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Win 2005 season tickets!

Sep 08, 2004 at 08:38 AM

The Patriots Football Weekly picks contest is back and you can win 2 season tickets for every 2005 Patriots home game. Just sign up to participate and pick every game every week here at patriots.com. Don't miss a week and remember that picks close at midnight the night before the first game of the week. So pay close attention to the schedule for Thursday or Saturday games. There are no point spreads; you are merely picking the winners. At the end of the season, the prognosticator with the most correct picks will win two 2005 Patriots season tickets at Gillette Stadium. Ties, incidentally, will be broken by a random drawing among all participants with equal wins at the end of the regular season.

click here to play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Devin McCourty joins ACLU, Players Coalition panel about Massachusetts justice system  

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising