Year in review: Lifestyle's top stories in 2017

It's been a wild ride for Patriots fans this year. It started with an epic Super Bowl win, which led to dozens of fun appearances and celebrations, and as the year comes a close, it's time for reflecting.
Since Jan. 1, there have been countless off-the-field moments with your Patriots, and we have done our best to cover them all. Like any year, there are some stories that stand above the rest. From the touching to the hilarious, here are 17 of our most popular stories from the year that was (and a few that hold a special place in our hearts).
17.Un-fog-gettable night in Foxborough
You may not have been able to see what was happening on the field, but we'll never forget it.
16. RIP AIM: The ultimate Patriots buddy list
We said goodbye to AOL Instant Messenger this year, so we made our ultimate buddy list and got a few players' real and embarrassing old screen names.
15. We give this Texas student's Patriots homework an A+
When a Texas second-grader had to make up his ideal landmark, he drew the greatest monument of all time.
Jess, a young woman from New Hampshire, took a photo with Coach Ivan Fears when she was just 9-weeks-old at Boston Children's Hospital. This fall, she got to meet the man she's looked up to for the past 25 years.
13. Patriots fans not dateable? We disagree
A study showed that Patriots fans are the least dateable fans in the NFL, and we are here to say that is wrong.
12. Tom Brady named in "Time" list of influential people
When "Time" released it's list of most influential people, Patriots fans weren't surprised to see the GOAT made the cut.
11. A look at the Patriots parade through their photos
In the words of Martellus Bennett, for a few hours on Feb. 7, the Patriots got to be kings as they fired up the duck boats in Boston.
In the wake of a Super Bowl win, players get a chance to go to events around the country, on late-night TV shows and meet incredible people. Far and away the most out-of-the-ordinary appearance was when Trey Flowers released a rehabilitated seal into the wild. Oh, and the seal was also named Trey.
9. Patriots Celebrate Super Bowl LI in their hometowns
After the Patriots celebrated the Super Bowl win in Boston, players headed home to share their pride and happiness with their hometowns.
8. Super bowl Sunday family affair for Scarnecchias
With Dante Scarnecchia on the Patriots sideline and his son Steve working for the Falcons, Super Bowl Sunday was more complicated for the Scarnecchia family.
7. Stop the presses: Tom Brady joined Instagram
By now, it feels like Tom has always been on Instagram, posting hilarious videos and cute family photos, but in fact, he just joined this year. Our newsfeeds have never been the same.
6. Tennis player goes on blind date after Super Bowl bet
When John Goehrke tweeted at tennis player Genie Bouchard, he asked if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots pulled off a Super Bowl comeback. With a Patriots win seeming impossible, she agreed, and then history happened. Genie followed through, and from the looks of it, the two are still friendly.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcX_jzegcpQ/?taken-by=geniebouchard
5. Dont'a Hightower re-signs, mom reacts perfectly
Dont'a Hightower re-signed with the Patriots this offseason, and his mom's pure joy is everything.
4. "Jimmy Kimmel Live's" Guillermo hilariously interviews Patriots
Media night at the Super Bowl is notoriously insane, and with Guillermo from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interviewing Patriots players, it got even weirder.
3. Edelman, Belichick bring the jokes with Jimmy Fallon
After the Super Bowl LI win, Julian Edelman and Coach Bill Belichick stopped by "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." It was, simply put, fun.
2. Tom Brady releases list of jersey thief suspects
Detective Tom Brady was on the case after his Super Bowl LI jersey was stolen.
1. Gronk shuts down Twitter troll in "Mean Tweets"
Before the Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel put together an NFL version of his viral segment "Mean Tweets," and Gronk shut down a hater in hilarious fashion.
