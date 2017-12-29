Year in review: Lifestyle's top stories in 2017

In the wake of a Super Bowl win, players get a chance to go to events around the country, on late-night TV shows and meet incredible people. Far and away the most out-of-the-ordinary appearance was when Trey Flowers released a rehabilitated seal into the wild. Oh, and the seal was also named Trey.

9. Patriots Celebrate Super Bowl LI in their hometowns

After the Patriots celebrated the Super Bowl win in Boston, players headed home to share their pride and happiness with their hometowns.

8. Super bowl Sunday family affair for Scarnecchias

With Dante Scarnecchia on the Patriots sideline and his son Steve working for the Falcons, Super Bowl Sunday was more complicated for the Scarnecchia family.

7. Stop the presses: Tom Brady joined Instagram

By now, it feels like Tom has always been on Instagram, posting hilarious videos and cute family photos, but in fact, he just joined this year. Our newsfeeds have never been the same.

6. Tennis player goes on blind date after Super Bowl bet

When John Goehrke tweeted at tennis player Genie Bouchard, he asked if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots pulled off a Super Bowl comeback. With a Patriots win seeming impossible, she agreed, and then history happened. Genie followed through, and from the looks of it, the two are still friendly.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcX_jzegcpQ/?taken-by=geniebouchard

5. Dont'a Hightower re-signs, mom reacts perfectly

Dont'a Hightower re-signed with the Patriots this offseason, and his mom's pure joy is everything.

4. "Jimmy Kimmel Live's" Guillermo hilariously interviews Patriots

Media night at the Super Bowl is notoriously insane, and with Guillermo from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interviewing Patriots players, it got even weirder.

3. Edelman, Belichick bring the jokes with Jimmy Fallon

After the Super Bowl LI win, Julian Edelman and Coach Bill Belichick stopped by "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." It was, simply put, fun.

2. Tom Brady releases list of jersey thief suspects

Detective Tom Brady was on the case after his Super Bowl LI jersey was stolen.

1. Gronk shuts down Twitter troll in "Mean Tweets"

Before the Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel put together an NFL version of his viral segment "Mean Tweets," and Gronk shut down a hater in hilarious fashion.