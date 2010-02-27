Youth, size, versatility abound with d-line crop

Derrick Morgan, Georgia Tech (6-4, 272)

Continuing a trend of gifted Yellow Jacket d-linemen (Michael Johnson, Vance Walker, Daryl Richard), Morgan has quietly made himself into an impact player, starting in his true freshman year. He can stop the run and get to the quarterback as a 4-3 end, which should be attractive to scouts in a draft that's heavy on big interior linemen and so-called "tweener" OLB/Des.

* Carlos Dunlap, Florida (6-6, 290)

On the field, Dunlap has been compared to former top picks Julius Peppers and Mario Williams. His 19.5 career sacks (in just 15 starts) rank 10th in Gator history. However, character issues could hinder him – he was arrested on a DUI charge just days before the SEC Championship Game.

* Everson Griffen, USC (6-3, 278)

Griffen started as a true freshman for the Trojans, but eventually lost the job before gaining it back. He's one of those aforementioned "tweeners."

* Jason Pierre-Paul, South Florida (6-6, 265)

A former high school basketball player, Pierre-Paul is clearly athletic – some say freakishly so for his size – which makes him a sought-after pass rusher, most likely in the early rounds. He's a potential project with a lot of "upside."

MIDDLE OF THE PACK

(Expected selection: Rounds 3-5)

Tackles

Cam Thomas, North Carolina (6-4, 330)

This affable big man is clearly built to be a nose tackle, and he relishes the role.

"I can anchor that thing, you know," he declared at the Combine. "I earned my stripes. Everybody can't play that position. You've got to earn your stripes, and I've got those.

"You've got to stay low [to play nose]," he continued to explain, "and I love it. That's my duty. That's my job. Most teams say I'm athletic and versatile like that [to play anywhere on the line]."

It's evident why Thomas' draft stock continues to rise.

Torell Troup , Central Florida (6-3, 310)

Troup has played almost exclusively in the 4-3, but he acknowledged at the Combine that he's a born nose tackle. That doesn't mean, however, that he's satisfied with his game at this point.

"I'm pretty much a nose tackle. I played a little bit of 3- and 5-technique, but not much.

My strength would be my great pad leverage, I have a good first step, and I can penetrate into the backfield and hold the point. What I need to work on is my pass rush, my hands, separating from a man."

Troup also said he enjoys film study, which should endear him to teams like the Patriots who would want him to adjust to the 3-4.

"I don't think it's going to be that hard. I know it's different. I can hold the point of attack, I'm used to being double-teamed, I have good feet, so I can stay with the center.

I don't think it's gonna be a problem at all."

Lamarr Houston , Texas (6-3, 302)

Given Belichick's well documented respect for Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, Houston is undoubtedly on the Patriots' radar.

"Coach Muschamp, he's the type of person that turns a lot of guys into students of the game," said Houston. "Not just football. You have to play at a certain level, he wants consistency.''

Though a bit undersized for a nose, Houston feels he can play the position in the NFL.

"There's plenty of guys who are playing nose tackle who aren't the beefy guys in the middle. I'm 305 right now, I'm feeling good, I feel comfortable, I feel athletic, right now that's all I need.''

Ends

George Selvie, South Florida (6-4, 252)

A perfect complement to Pierre-Paul, Selvie could be another of those "tweeners" who started out as a center before switching to defensive line.

Jermaine Cunningham, Florida (6-3, 252)

Cunningham, like Selvie, played in the shadow of a more high-profile teammate at the same position. But he was quite productive, and, given the Belichick connection to Gainesville, could be a "value pick" for the Patriots.

Alex Carrington, Arkansas State (6-5, 284)

Carrington played mostly in a 4-3 at left end, and in that role, watched a lot of film of DeMarcus Ware, Osi Umenyiora, John Abraham, and Julius Peppers. But his coaches also put Carrington in some packages in the 3-4, where he played nose, which he said he truly enjoyed.

"Oh, it was fun, man. Things happen a lot quicker inside. But I got some reps in practice and also a sack in a game [from that spot] a couple of times, so that was nice."

If a 3-4 team drafted him and asked to play nose, Carrington said he would do so without hesitation. Such versatility makes him an attractive prospect to teams like New England that like to vary their defensive schemes from game to game.

SLEEPERS

(Expected selection: Rounds 6-7; undrafted rookie free agents)

Tackles

Nate Collins , Virginia (6-2, 279)

Had a breakout senior season for Al Groh's Cavaliers. His familiarity with Belichick's defense (Groh is part of the BB coaching tree) might be enough to warrant a look from New England.

Corey Peters, Kentucky (6-3, 295)

New England had such success with Pryor a year ago, perhaps they'll be interested in his Wildcat teammate. Peters was a four-year starter and All-SEC first-teamer.

Ends

Lindsey Witten, UConn (6-5, 248)

Witten was coached by Ted Ginn, Sr. (father of the Dolphins star) in high school, and his older brother is Bills safety Donte Whitner. He was mostly a reserve in Storrs, so he needs work at the next level to become an effective pass rusher.