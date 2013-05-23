Zolioke is back!

Boston, Mass. – The Zoltan Mesko Foundation is set to host its Second Annual Zolioke fundraiser, a celebrity karaoke event taking place on Saturday, June 8th, from 7:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. at Royale Nightclub in Boston. New England Patriots Punter, Zoltan Mesko, will host the event with the help from many of his current teammates, and other special guests. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Boston Children's Hospital, Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, RI, and Massachusetts General Hospital.
This inspiring, song-filled evening will include a star-studded roster of Patriots players belting out their favorite karaoke hits in front of hundreds of guests at Royale Nightclub. Last year's inaugural event boasted a guest list that included Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowksi, Rob Ninkovich, Jerod Mayo, Nate Solder, Sebastian Vollmer, Matthew Slater, and former Patriots Joe Andruzzi, and Sammy Morris. Red Sox third baseman, Will Middlebrooks was also in the crowd among many other local athletes.
"I'm extremely excited to once again host Zolioke. I'm looking forward to spending the evening on stage with teammates and fans for a great cause – supporting three regional hospitals," said Mesko. "The patients and families I've visited with over the years inspire me every day."
This year, Mesko will kick-off the evening accompanied by special guests from Boston Children's Hospital and Hasbro Children's Hospital. "Zoltan's commitment to Boston Children's Hospital is exceptional," said Katie O'Donnell, MD, Pediatric Hospital Medicine Attending. "His bright spirit and sense of humor bring joy and hope to the countless patients and families he visits. Zoltan's many fans know him as a New England Patriots superstar; at Boston Children's Hospital we know him as a superstar patient ambassador and an important member of our team."
Mesko will be joined onstage by WAAF's on-air radio personalities, Greg Hill and his co-host, Anthony "Spaz" Parziale, who will work as the emcees and auctioneers for the evening. This is Hill's second year hosting Zolioke. Throughout the evening, Hill and Spaz will be introducing the musical acts performed by Mesko and guests along with a couple of live auction items.
Mesko launched his nonprofit, The Zoltan Mesko Foundation, in October of 2012. The mission of the Zoltan Mesko Foundation is to provide financial support to organizations that foster the social, emotional, economic and physical well-being of children. The Foundation's goal is to give children and young adults the guidance, mentoring and assistance they need to improve the quality of their lives.
While helping his team compete for championships on the field, Mesko has been an outstanding volunteer off the field bringing smiles to many faces around him. Since his inaugural event last June, Mesko has won a variety of awards that pay tribute his volunteerism including, the Ron Burton Community Service Award given to one New England Patriot each year for recognition of their outstanding achievements within the community. Mesko also was honored with The Boston Children's Hospital's Champion Award, which is given to one Boston athlete each year who continuously makes a difference in the lives of children. This offseason the good-natured punter was selected to participate in the NFL's Hollywood Boot Camp where he was able to show off his love for entertaining.
With one movie role under his belt, the affable Mesko will take the stage at Royale on June 8th to entertain a crowd of roughly 800 guests at the Second Annual Zolioke. General admissions tickets ($50.00) and VIP tickets ($250.00) for the three-hour benefit are available on Ticketmaster.com by searching "Zolioke", or visiting: http://bit.ly/Zolioke.
The VIP balcony at Zolioke will include hors d'oeuvres by DelFrisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, complimentary beverages by Three Olives Vodka and Sam Adams, and the opportunity to interact with celebrity guests. Media sponsors include: The Improper Bostonian and WAAF. Other supporters of the event are Putnam Investments, Equinox, EMC and Vitamin Water.
Attendees are allowed to stay at Royale Nightclub after the conclusion of the fundraiser at 10:00p.m. at no additional charge. Per Royale's request, no sneakers, hats, jerseys or ripped clothing will be permitted past 10:00p.m.
Additional donations to the benefiting hospitals can be made on the community fundraising pages found at: http://zoltanmeskofoundation.org/.
Please note that Zolioke is a 21 event. A valid photo ID will be required upon entrance.
About The Zoltan Mesko Foundation:
For more information on The Zoltan Mesko Foundation, please visit http://zoltanmeskofoundation.org/. Follow The Zoltan Mesko Foundation on Facebook and Twitter.