Zolioke is back!

While helping his team compete for championships on the field, Mesko has been an outstanding volunteer off the field bringing smiles to many faces around him. Since his inaugural event last June, Mesko has won a variety of awards that pay tribute his volunteerism including, the Ron Burton Community Service Award given to one New England Patriot each year for recognition of their outstanding achievements within the community. Mesko also was honored with The Boston Children's Hospital's Champion Award, which is given to one Boston athlete each year who continuously makes a difference in the lives of children. This offseason the good-natured punter was selected to participate in the NFL's Hollywood Boot Camp where he was able to show off his love for entertaining.

With one movie role under his belt, the affable Mesko will take the stage at Royale on June 8th to entertain a crowd of roughly 800 guests at the Second Annual Zolioke. General admissions tickets ($50.00) and VIP tickets ($250.00) for the three-hour benefit are available on Ticketmaster.com by searching "Zolioke", or visiting: http://bit.ly/Zolioke.

The VIP balcony at Zolioke will include hors d'oeuvres by DelFrisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, complimentary beverages by Three Olives Vodka and Sam Adams, and the opportunity to interact with celebrity guests. Media sponsors include: The Improper Bostonian and WAAF. Other supporters of the event are Putnam Investments, Equinox, EMC and Vitamin Water.

Attendees are allowed to stay at Royale Nightclub after the conclusion of the fundraiser at 10:00p.m. at no additional charge. Per Royale's request, no sneakers, hats, jerseys or ripped clothing will be permitted past 10:00p.m.

Additional donations to the benefiting hospitals can be made on the community fundraising pages found at: http://zoltanmeskofoundation.org/.

Please note that Zolioke is a 21 event. A valid photo ID will be required upon entrance.

Check out photos from last year's Zolioke.