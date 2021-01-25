10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

Having what it takes

There are three qualities that can never be compromised on the offensive line: smart, tough and athletic. Scarnecchia said the players don't have to be geniuses, but there is a definite cut-off line where he said a guy is just never going to get it. As far as toughness goes, Scarnecchia said if a player isn't tough, they cannot play on the offensive line. He also added that he doesn't think you can make a player tougher. Scarnecchia referenced the famous Bill Parcells quote, "If they are going to bite you, they are going to do it when they are a puppy." Finally, athletic. While Scarnecchia recognized that you can make some compromises in this area, you can only do so if the player is athletic enough to play the position