1st and 10: Thoughts from the Fantasy Football Champs

](http://www.ffchamps.com)Each week in 1st and 10, I empty out the drawer of my fantasy mind, with 10 thoughts to consider as your season progresses.

Is Aaron Rodgers now officially a mistake or at least a dilemma? Yes, you likely drafted him too early and disobeyed www.FFChamps.com Commandment 5, "Thou Shall Wait on a Quarterback." Learn from it for next season but be patient. Rodgers has opened to a brutal schedule vs. the pass and will have two more weeks of tough matchups. After that it will get better fast, in time to make a run all the way to your championship. The bargain hunter traders will be circling, looking for a deal or even a steal. Don't bite unless it improves your starting lineup. You made your Rodgers bed, sleep in it. His value is at its lowest right now. As the stock cliché goes, buy low, sell high.

In one of my fantasy football leagues, each team drafts a coach, with 7 points awarded for a coach's win, 0 for a loss. The team that had Mike McCarthy lost by 2 points this week. Undoubtedly, there are an unlimited number of fantasy football outcomes that were tied to the Green Bay fiasco but this one was noteworthy.

It has been a tough week and really tough season so far for injuries. CJ Spiller seemed to escape a serious injury but as we said last week, there is no more important handcuff than Jackson/Spiller. Or is it Spiller/Jackson? People, handcuff your studs, especially when the backup is a stud too. Other must handcuffs are Bradshaw and Brown, Foster and Tate, Forte and Bush. http://www.ffchamps.com/ Commandment #7 is "Thou Must Draft Key Player's Backup."

I really don't like to see a team that has a stud WR and stud RB, or a QB and a RB from the same team. Another stock market cliché here is, diversify your fantasy team.

Atlanta continues to prove that it's one of the next great offenses. And as said in this column last week, Tony Gonzalez continues to be a top 2 TE. Other offenses I am really liking are the Steelers (Big Ben continues to overachieve in fantasy football), Texans and the Giants. I still see the Pack and Pats coming around and I'm starting to become intrigued with the Colts.

Kickers are typically viewed as fantasy football commodities, one in the same. I drafted David Akers earlier than I normally would take a kicker this year and so far, am happy I did. A kicker, more than ever, can win you your trophy by stealing a couple games. Study the stats, and look at field goal attempts. The teams that move the ball well but struggle in the red zone are great examples. SF is one, but I also like the Raiders, Chargers, and Buccaneers kickers. Tampa kicker Connor Barth is on fire and is their franchise tag player. If he is available, look at him on waivers.

Bye Weeks are coming up. For some reason weeks 5-8 seem to have a strong bye week impact on fantasy football teams. The Colts are on bye this week, Week 4. Colts WR's T.Y. Hilton and Donnie Avery are on a lot of waiver wires. Definitely worth a bye week shot in weeks 5-8.

I'm not yet sure what to make of the Saints offense and players. I'm slightly worried about their running back committee and inconsistency. One week Darren Sproles gets no carries and several receptions, and then the next week a few carries, no receptions. That's a tough way to live, even if you have Sproles, Mark Ingram, and Pierre Thomas. Actually, if I had to take a flyer, it might be with Thomas. I believe he will emerge as the lead back. I still am confident in Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham though.

Five players I am worried about: Last week these were Dez Bryant, Steven Ridley, Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Marques Colston. The only one I feel better about is Cam, slightly. This week's five I am worried about are: Donald Brown, Peyton Hillis, Eric Decker (still ok if in a points per reception league), Ryan Matthews (until he can prove he is ok health-wise), and as said above, Sproles and Saints backs.

Five players I'd love to have: Last week these were Willis McGahee, Vincent Jackson, Roddy White, Drew Brees, and Jordy Nelson. We need to keep an eye on McGahee"s injury. With all others, no change. This week's five players I'd love to have: Tony Gonzalez, Andrew Luck, Vernon Davis, David Akers and perennial stud Adrian Peterson.