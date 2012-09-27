Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 30 - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

1st and 10: Thoughts from the Fantasy Football Champs

Sep 26, 2012 at 11:51 PM
Andrew Miller

President Football Nation & FFChamps.com

Like Football Nation

[

500x305-ffchamps-article-logo.jpg

](http://www.ffchamps.com)Each week in 1st and 10, I empty out the drawer of my fantasy mind, with 10 thoughts to consider as your season progresses.

Is Aaron Rodgers now officially a mistake or at least a dilemma? Yes, you likely drafted him too early and disobeyed www.FFChamps.com Commandment 5, "Thou Shall Wait on a Quarterback." Learn from it for next season but be patient. Rodgers has opened to a brutal schedule vs. the pass and will have two more weeks of tough matchups. After that it will get better fast, in time to make a run all the way to your championship. The bargain hunter traders will be circling, looking for a deal or even a steal. Don't bite unless it improves your starting lineup. You made your Rodgers bed, sleep in it. His value is at its lowest right now. As the stock cliché goes, buy low, sell high.

In one of my fantasy football leagues, each team drafts a coach, with 7 points awarded for a coach's win, 0 for a loss. The team that had Mike McCarthy lost by 2 points this week. Undoubtedly, there are an unlimited number of fantasy football outcomes that were tied to the Green Bay fiasco but this one was noteworthy.

It has been a tough week and really tough season so far for injuries. CJ Spiller seemed to escape a serious injury but as we said last week, there is no more important handcuff than Jackson/Spiller. Or is it Spiller/Jackson? People, handcuff your studs, especially when the backup is a stud too. Other must handcuffs are Bradshaw and Brown, Foster and Tate, Forte and Bush. http://www.ffchamps.com/ Commandment #7 is "Thou Must Draft Key Player's Backup."

I really don't like to see a team that has a stud WR and stud RB, or a QB and a RB from the same team. Another stock market cliché here is, diversify your fantasy team.

Atlanta continues to prove that it's one of the next great offenses. And as said in this column last week, Tony Gonzalez continues to be a top 2 TE. Other offenses I am really liking are the Steelers (Big Ben continues to overachieve in fantasy football), Texans and the Giants. I still see the Pack and Pats coming around and I'm starting to become intrigued with the Colts.

Kickers are typically viewed as fantasy football commodities, one in the same. I drafted David Akers earlier than I normally would take a kicker this year and so far, am happy I did. A kicker, more than ever, can win you your trophy by stealing a couple games. Study the stats, and look at field goal attempts. The teams that move the ball well but struggle in the red zone are great examples. SF is one, but I also like the Raiders, Chargers, and Buccaneers kickers. Tampa kicker Connor Barth is on fire and is their franchise tag player. If he is available, look at him on waivers.

Bye Weeks are coming up. For some reason weeks 5-8 seem to have a strong bye week impact on fantasy football teams. The Colts are on bye this week, Week 4. Colts WR's T.Y. Hilton and Donnie Avery are on a lot of waiver wires. Definitely worth a bye week shot in weeks 5-8.

I'm not yet sure what to make of the Saints offense and players. I'm slightly worried about their running back committee and inconsistency. One week Darren Sproles gets no carries and several receptions, and then the next week a few carries, no receptions. That's a tough way to live, even if you have Sproles, Mark Ingram, and Pierre Thomas. Actually, if I had to take a flyer, it might be with Thomas. I believe he will emerge as the lead back. I still am confident in Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham though.

Five players I am worried about: Last week these were Dez Bryant, Steven Ridley, Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Marques Colston. The only one I feel better about is Cam, slightly. This week's five I am worried about are: Donald Brown, Peyton Hillis, Eric Decker (still ok if in a points per reception league), Ryan Matthews (until he can prove he is ok health-wise), and as said above, Sproles and Saints backs.

Five players I'd love to have: Last week these were Willis McGahee, Vincent Jackson, Roddy White, Drew Brees, and Jordy Nelson. We need to keep an eye on McGahee"s injury. With all others, no change. This week's five players I'd love to have: Tony Gonzalez, Andrew Luck, Vernon Davis, David Akers and perennial stud Adrian Peterson.

Visit http://www.ffchamps.com/ for around the clock rankings, strategy, and one on one advice, all the way through your Fantasy Football Championship. FFChamps.com: Extraordinary Results for Fantasy Football Dominance.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Latest News

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Early takeaways from OTAs

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Memorial Day Garden Ceremony

The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising