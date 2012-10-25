1st and 10: Thoughts from the Fantasy Football Champs

Week 8 is here, the halfway point to fantasy football glory. Are you in great shape, good shape or on the doorstep of being out of the running for your playoffs already? I am in great shape in one of my leagues, good shape in another and in intensive care in my third. As I have continued to stress all season, this is the time to fine tune or even overturn your roster, to go for the home stretch or turn around a season on the brink. Last week in this column, I reiterated FFChamps.com Ten Commandments #7, Thou Must Draft Key Players Backups. I cited my own team, where I traded for Rashad Jennings to back up MJD. Sure enough, MJD goes down for what may be a season ending injury and at least, a few games. I am still not sure what Jennings will be, and if he is a viable starter, especially because Jacksonville's offense is pretty lame, but I am thrilled I have him and made the move. As I am writing this article, I am making a move in the league where I am in great shape. I am trading Big Ben, my backup quarterback Peyton Manning, Brandon Marshall, to date my No. 1 WR, and backup RB Ronnie Hillman for Matt Schaub, Calvin Johnson and Alfred Morris. In this trade, I am getting the No. 2 scoring RB to date in the entire league and a ton of upside in Megatron, albeit a risk based on the way he is playing. If it turns out Jennings is a solid play each week, then I have three starting RBs for two spots with McCoy, Morris and Jennings, depth that I am fine with considering the amount of RB injures. Repeating last week's advice, if you have a winning team that you like, at this point, go get your key players backups before they get injured and you are held hostage. By getting Jennings before MJD was injured, I saved myself a ton of aggravation and likely a starting player. Any trade should better your starting lineup, always, unless you are protecting your existing one.

As we head into the second half of the season, we believe strength of schedule and defensive matchups, especially those in fantasy football playoff Weeks 15 and 16, become worth looking at closely. At www.FFChamps.com, we have an incredible strength of schedule tool that highlights each team's matchup by position. One strategy to consider is to trade away players with tough playoff week matchups for those that have favorable ones.

Looking at quarterbacks, interestingly, the teams with strong QB matchups in Weeks 15, 16 are some of the weaker offenses and quarterbacks, such as KC, Cleveland, Indy, NYJ, Jacksonville, and Carolina. I wouldn't want to be relying on Quinn/Cassel, Weeden, Sanchez, Gabbert and Luck in the playoffs but if you can get there with Cam Newton, a big if, he has a shot to do very well in the playoff weeks. I would be concerned about Matthew Stafford and Andy Dalton's opponents during the playoff weeks. The Lions play Arizona and Atlanta and, the Bengals play Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

At running back, Denver, Carolina, Pittsburgh and the Chargers have great playoff week defensive matchups. Of this group, we like Willis McGahee and Ryan Matthews, while the Jonathan Stewart and Deangelo Wiliams contingent and the Steelers uncertain RB situation are not conveying too much confidence, especially as long as Mendenhall is injured for the Steelers. On the flip side, The Cardinals, the Bengals, the Vikings, the 49ers and the Rams have tough Week 15, 16 matchups. However, I still would play Adrian Peterson against any defense every week, as well as any of your studs. Always start your studs, matchup aside.

At wide receiver, Arizona and Pittsburgh both have challenging Weeks 15 and 16. In Fact Arizona has a tough Week 14 as well, with Seattle, Detroit followed by Chicago. On the favorable side, Denver, Indy, Jacksonville and Miami have great matchups. While I try to avoid players from bad offenses, Decker, Thomas and even Stokely and Tamme should have great playoff runs, and Hartline is also worth a flyer as a WR3 at the end of the season.

At the tight end position, a great WR pass defense often means openings for the tight end. Our elite tight ends remain Gronkowski, Graham, Gonzalez, Hernandez, Rudolph, Finely and Celek and they all have great playoff week matchups.

Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees are now officially in top 2 QB form, each putting up mega games the past couple of outings. I would expect this to continue. This will be a boost to James Jones, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, the red hot Marques Colston, Lance Moore, Jimmy Graham if he can get healthy, and, also, Darren Sproles in a point per reception league. Sproles has scored in two of his last three games.