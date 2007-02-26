Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 05 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

2006 positional review: Nose tackles

Feb 26, 2007 at 08:00 AM

Vince Wilfork
2006: In his third year with the Patriots, the team's heaviest member played big on the inside. Early in the season he spoke about adjusting his approach to the position since entering the NFL, actually slowing his rush to prevent space from opening up in his wake. The adjustment, no doubt a result of Dante Scarnecchia's expertise, allowed the outside pressure from defensive end Ty Warren to be more effective this year than ever before. Wilfork started all but three games this season, posting 81 tackles, four quarterback hurries and a sack during the regular season. His 81 tackles ranked fourth on the team.
Outlook: Wilfork had one of the biggest heads-up plays of the playoffs (perhaps second to Troy Brown's forced fumble against the Chargers) when he grabbed a lateral in the Jets game and rumbled 31 yards with it before being brought down. He's an instinctive player with the size and strength to remain the core of what could end up being the best defensive line in the NFL in years to come. According to the NFL Players Association, he's under contract through 2009.

Mike Wright
2006: The big story early in the season was that Wright was big enough to play on the Patriots oversized defensive line and fast enough to get down the field and make open field tackles on special teams. This former undrafted free agent started four games, recording 47 tackles, two quarterback hurries and a sack. He proved he's an excellent backup, and made himself useful on special teams over the course of the entire season.
Outlook: Wright showed marked improvement this season. He's scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent, but the Patriots will likely re-sign him to be Wilfork's primary backup in a tough system to master.

Le Kevin Smith
2006: The rookie was inactive for much of the season, but stepped in to relieve Wright when Wilfork sat out the last three games of the season. He only recorded two tackles after arriving from Nebraska.
Outlook: A sixth-rounder, Smith spent much of his first season maturing in the Patriots demanding 2-gap defense. Coach Bill Belichick likes to give players as much time to improve as possible, and Smith's under contract through 2009. It seems he'll likely be back in 2007.

Santonio Thomas
2006: Thomas is a practice squad player who hasn't contributed in a regular season game in two seasons with the Patriots.
Outlook: Thomas could stick around, but if the Pats acquire a new defensive lineman, his time in New England could be running out.

Analysis: The Patriots defense requires interior linemen to take up a lot of space and play with more leverage than other systems around the league. These guys aren't chasing glory; they're pursuing collective achievement, encouraging each other by awarding the "Lineman of the Week" (chosen among the group after they study the game film) a heavyweight belt. The Patriots system is designed so that proper execution often means freeing up a linebacker to make the play, but the talented first string of first-round linemen still made things happen on their own this season. Wilfork is extremely agile and strong. If he can continue to work with Warren and Richard Seymour over the next few years, as is expected, this group could be extremely dangerous. Wright proved his mettle, and said he no longer felt nervous after getting three consecutive starts at the end of the regular season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Jamie Collins returning for third Patriots stint

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Social Media Innovator LifeBrand Forms Multi-Year Partnership With Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Get an inside look at the Patriots 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Coffee with the Coach: Switching focus to the Houston Texans

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Scott Zolak and Coach Belichick discuss the Patriots week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs and look ahead to the Patriots week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Brian Belichick on the defense 10/5: "It all needs to be better"

Patriots Safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Cam Achord on the weather 10/5: "There is a lot that goes into the conditions, it is not just the rain and the kick"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 10/5: "Our goal is to win the game"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising