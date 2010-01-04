2010 opponents

Although the playoff teams look forward to what's ahead, 20 organizations are already focused on 2010.
While the dates and game times are yet to be determined, the home and away opponents are set.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Home: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville
Away: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City
Miami Dolphins
Home: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Tennessee
Away: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, Oakland
New England Patriots
Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, Indianapolis
Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, San Diego
New York Jets
Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston
Away: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Denver
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver
Away: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, San Diego
Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Indianapolis
Cleveland Browns
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City
Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Oakland
Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee
AFC South
Houston Texans
Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, San Diego, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Baltimore
Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, N.Y. Jets
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, San Diego, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Cincinnati
Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, New England
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, Cleveland
Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Kansas City, San Diego, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo
Tennessee Titans
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh
Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, San Diego, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Miami
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Home: Kansas City, Oakland, San Diego, Houston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Seattle, N.Y. Jets
Away: Kansas City, Oakland, San Diego, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Denver, Oakland, San Diego, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo
Away: Denver, Oakland, San Diego, Houston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland
Oakland Raiders
Home: Denver, Kansas City, San Diego, Houston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Seattle, Miami
Away: Denver, Kansas City, San Diego, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, Pittsburgh
San Diego Chargers
Home: Denver, Kansas City, Oakland, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, New England
Away: Denver, Kansas City, Oakland, Houston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Seattle, Cincinnati
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Home: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New Orleans
Away: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Arizona
New York Giants
Home: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Carolina
Away: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Atlanta
Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, San Francisco
Washington Redskins
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay
Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, St. Louis
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Washington, New England, N.Y. Jets, Seattle
Away: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Carolina
Detroit Lions
Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Washington, New England, N.Y. Jets, St. Louis
Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Tampa Bay
Green Bay Packers
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, San Francisco
Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Washington, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona
Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Philadelphia, Washington, New England, N.Y. Jets, New Orleans
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay
Away: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphi
Carolina Panthers
Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago
Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, N.Y. Giants
New Orleans Saints
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Minnesota
Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit
Away: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Washington
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Home: St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, Dallas
Away: St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, San Diego, Minnesota
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Arizona, St. Louis, Seattle, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia
Away: Arizona, St. Louis, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, San Diego, Green Bay
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Arizona, San Francisco, St. Louis, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, San Diego, N.Y. Giants
Away: Arizona, San Francisco, St. Louis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, Chicago
St. Louis Rams
Home: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, San Diego, Washington
Away: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, Detroit