Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 17 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 19 - 10:40 AM

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Press Pass: Switching focus to the New York Jets

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

2010 opponents

Jan 04, 2010 at 12:00 AM

Although the playoff teams look forward to what's ahead, 20 organizations are already focused on 2010.

While the dates and game times are yet to be determined, the home and away opponents are set.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills
Home: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville
Away: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City

Miami Dolphins
Home: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Tennessee
Away: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, Oakland

New England Patriots
Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, Indianapolis
Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, San Diego

New York Jets
Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston
Away: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Denver

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens
Home: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver
Away: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston

Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, San Diego
Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Indianapolis

Cleveland Browns
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City
Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville

Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Oakland
Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee

AFC South

Houston Texans
Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, San Diego, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Baltimore
Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, N.Y. Jets

Indianapolis Colts
Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, San Diego, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Cincinnati
Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, New England

Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, Cleveland
Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Kansas City, San Diego, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo

Tennessee Titans
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh
Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, San Diego, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Miami

AFC West

Denver Broncos
Home: Kansas City, Oakland, San Diego, Houston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Seattle, N.Y. Jets
Away: Kansas City, Oakland, San Diego, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore

Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Denver, Oakland, San Diego, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo
Away: Denver, Oakland, San Diego, Houston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland

Oakland Raiders
Home: Denver, Kansas City, San Diego, Houston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Seattle, Miami
Away: Denver, Kansas City, San Diego, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, Pittsburgh

San Diego Chargers
Home: Denver, Kansas City, Oakland, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, New England
Away: Denver, Kansas City, Oakland, Houston, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Seattle, Cincinnati

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys
Home: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, New Orleans
Away: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Arizona

New York Giants
Home: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Carolina
Away: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle

Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Atlanta
Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, San Francisco

Washington Redskins
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay
Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, St. Louis

NFC North

Chicago Bears
Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Washington, New England, N.Y. Jets, Seattle
Away: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Carolina

Detroit Lions
Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Washington, New England, N.Y. Jets, St. Louis
Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Tampa Bay

Green Bay Packers
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, San Francisco
Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Washington, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta

Minnesota Vikings
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Buffalo, Miami, Arizona
Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Philadelphia, Washington, New England, N.Y. Jets, New Orleans

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons
Home: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay
Away: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphi

Carolina Panthers
Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago
Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, N.Y. Giants

New Orleans Saints
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Minnesota
Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, St. Louis, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit
Away: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Washington

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals
Home: St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, Dallas
Away: St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, San Diego, Minnesota

San Francisco 49ers
Home: Arizona, St. Louis, Seattle, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia
Away: Arizona, St. Louis, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, San Diego, Green Bay

Seattle Seahawks
Home: Arizona, San Francisco, St. Louis, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, San Diego, N.Y. Giants
Away: Arizona, San Francisco, St. Louis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, Chicago

St. Louis Rams
Home: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Kansas City, San Diego, Washington
Away: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, Detroit

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: New York Jets Preview, Jakobi Meyers One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the highs and lows from the Patriots performance against the Dolphins and preview what will be a battle between the two rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, when the Patriots take on the Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Dolphins and previewing the Jets 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and preview their upcoming matchup at the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets on the Belestrator and find out how Gunner Olszewski went from Alvin, TX to Bemidji, MN to playing in the NFL. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Lawrence Guy 9/17: 'We got to go out there and compete on every down'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Jakobi Meyers

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to discuss the Patriots week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.

J.C. Jackson on Corey Davis 9/17: 'He's a playmaker'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising