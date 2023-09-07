21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Running back Ezekiel Elliot has been well-known around the NFL for years, but he's new to New England.
The Patriots signed the 28-year-old in mid-August after his seven seasons spent entirely with the Dallas Cowboys. To New England's locker room, he brings veteran leadership and depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson.
It's only been a few weeks, but Elliott has been busy getting well-versed on the offensive playbook. He's set to make his debut in a new navy jersey on Sunday as the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the home opener, but until then, get to know him off the field.
Patriots.com caught up with Elliott after practice Thursday, and here's what we learned:
What is your first football memory?
My first day in pads. We were doing Oklahoma drills. I was the runner and I didn't get my pads down. I got the wind knocked out of me. This is like when I was only seven years old.
Did you have a favorite team growing up?
St. Louis Rams
Who were some players you idolized as a kid?
Marshall Faulk, Priest Holmes, Eddie George, and Stephen Jackson.
What was it like growing up in such an athletic family?
My parents always had us involved in sports. They introduced us to them at a young age and kind of let us grow our own love for them.
What is your favorite sport other than football?
I played basketball and ran track in high school. Both were pretty fun. I'd have to say it was a tie between those two.
What position did you play in basketball?
I was like a 3.
What would your walk-up song be if you played baseball?
"Do What I Want" by Lil Uzi Vert
What do you like to do on a day off?
You know, I like to turn on the Apple TV and catch up on the latest movies that were released or play a little Call of Duty.
What's something about you that people might find surprising?
I have a pet snake!
What's your pet snake's name?
Mr. Snake
What is your spirit animal and why?
I would probably say a wolf just because I love that pack mentality.
Do you have a favorite restaurant in Boston yet?
Mooo...
What is the best vacation you've ever been on?
Probably when I went to Europe in 2019. My grandpa lived in Helsinki so I went to visit him in Helsinki and then I went to Frankfurt and Amsterdam.
What is the best round of golf you ever played?
I shot 100. I think that's about my best.
What's your favorite ethnic cuisine?
I love Chinese food.
What's something you can't imagine your life without?
My family.
Best piece of advice you've ever gotten?
Just to pursue excellence in everything you do. If you're slacking off in one part of your life it's going to creep over into other aspects.
If you didn't play football what would you be doing for a career?
I have no idea. We'll have to figure that out one day.
What was your biggest misconception about New England before you got here?
I had only been here a couple of times, so I'm not sure.
Outside of football, what are you looking forward to doing here the most?
I am most excited to see the other teams play. I really wanna go see the Celtics.
What is your favorite part about being a Patriot?
Probably the team, the guys. This is a pretty cool locker room.