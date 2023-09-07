21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

What is the best round of golf you ever played?

I shot 100. I think that's about my best.

What's your favorite ethnic cuisine?

I love Chinese food.

What's something you can't imagine your life without?

My family.

Best piece of advice you've ever gotten?

Just to pursue excellence in everything you do. If you're slacking off in one part of your life it's going to creep over into other aspects.

If you didn't play football what would you be doing for a career?

I have no idea. We'll have to figure that out one day.

What was your biggest misconception about New England before you got here?

I had only been here a couple of times, so I'm not sure.

Outside of football, what are you looking forward to doing here the most?

I am most excited to see the other teams play. I really wanna go see the Celtics.

What is your favorite part about being a Patriot?