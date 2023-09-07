Official website of the New England Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after practice on Thursday.

Sep 07, 2023 at 04:57 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Eric J. Adler

Running back Ezekiel Elliot has been well-known around the NFL for years, but he's new to New England.

The Patriots signed the 28-year-old in mid-August after his seven seasons spent entirely with the Dallas Cowboys. To New England's locker room, he brings veteran leadership and depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

It's only been a few weeks, but Elliott has been busy getting well-versed on the offensive playbook. He's set to make his debut in a new navy jersey on Sunday as the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the home opener, but until then, get to know him off the field.

Patriots.com caught up with Elliott after practice Thursday, and here's what we learned:

What is your first football memory?

My first day in pads. We were doing Oklahoma drills. I was the runner and I didn't get my pads down. I got the wind knocked out of me. This is like when I was only seven years old.

Did you have a favorite team growing up?

St. Louis Rams

Who were some players you idolized as a kid?

Marshall Faulk, Priest Holmes, Eddie George, and Stephen Jackson.

What was it like growing up in such an athletic family?

My parents always had us involved in sports. They introduced us to them at a young age and kind of let us grow our own love for them.

What is your favorite sport other than football?

I played basketball and ran track in high school. Both were pretty fun. I'd have to say it was a tie between those two.

What position did you play in basketball?

I was like a 3.

What would your walk-up song be if you played baseball?

"Do What I Want" by Lil Uzi Vert

What do you like to do on a day off?

You know, I like to turn on the Apple TV and catch up on the latest movies that were released or play a little Call of Duty.

What's something about you that people might find surprising?

I have a pet snake!

What's your pet snake's name?

Mr. Snake

What is your spirit animal and why?

I would probably say a wolf just because I love that pack mentality.

Do you have a favorite restaurant in Boston yet?

Mooo...

What is the best vacation you've ever been on?

Probably when I went to Europe in 2019. My grandpa lived in Helsinki so I went to visit him in Helsinki and then I went to Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

What is the best round of golf you ever played?

I shot 100. I think that's about my best.

What's your favorite ethnic cuisine?

I love Chinese food.

What's something you can't imagine your life without?

My family.

Best piece of advice you've ever gotten?

Just to pursue excellence in everything you do. If you're slacking off in one part of your life it's going to creep over into other aspects.

If you didn't play football what would you be doing for a career?

I have no idea. We'll have to figure that out one day.

What was your biggest misconception about New England before you got here?

I had only been here a couple of times, so I'm not sure.

Outside of football, what are you looking forward to doing here the most?

I am most excited to see the other teams play. I really wanna go see the Celtics.

What is your favorite part about being a Patriot?

Probably the team, the guys. This is a pretty cool locker room.

