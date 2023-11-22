32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

NEW YORK — Nov. 22, 2023 — The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
Created in 2014, the award honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler — will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.
"Sportsmanship is the core of the game, the vanguard of public confidence, the keeper of game integrity," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the spirit of fair play and the values of respect, integrity, commitment to team and resiliency at the highest level of competition."
The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.
2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees
- Arizona Cardinals: Budda Baker
- Atlanta Falcons: Jake Matthews
- Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Zeitler
- Buffalo Bills: Mitch Morse
- Carolina Panthers: Adam Thielen
- Chicago Bears: T.J. Edwards
- Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Boyd
- Cleveland Browns: Joel Bitonio
- Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
- Denver Broncos: Lloyd Cushenberry III
- Detroit Lions: Taylor Decker
- Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones
- Houston Texans: Robert Woods
- Indianapolis Colts: DeForest Buckner
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk
- Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton
- Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby
- Los Angeles Chargers: Khalil Mack
- Los Angeles Rams: Jordan Fuller
- Miami Dolphins: Durham Smythe
- Minnesota Vikings: Danielle Hunter
- New England Patriots: David Andrews
- New Orleans Saints: Erik McCoy
- New York Giants: Bobby Okereke
- New York Jets: C.J. Mosley
- Philadelphia Eagles: Fletcher Cox
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Larry Ogunjobi
- San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Juszczyk
- Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lavonte David
- Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry
- Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin
The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
Previous Recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- 2022 DT Calais Campbell - Baltimore Ravens
- 2021 WR Matthew Slater - New England Patriots
- 2020 QB Teddy Bridgewater - Carolina Panthers
- 2019 RB Adrian Peterson - Washington Football Team
- 2018 QB Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints
- 2017 LB Luke Kuechly - Carolina Panthers
- 2016 RB Frank Gore - Indianapolis Colts
- 2015 CB Charles Woodson - Oakland Raiders
- 2014 WR Larry Fitzgerald - Arizona Cardinals