Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Champion Patriots face Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX

Jan 24, 2005 at 04:00 PM

The New England Patriots will return to the Super Bowl as AFC Champions for the third time in four years when they face the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 6. The Patriots enter the game hoping to accomplish a feat that only one team in NFL history has ever achieved – three Super Bowl victories in a four-year span.

New England will take the field against Philadelphia just three days after the third anniversary of the first Super Bowl championship in team history. In the three seasons since their triumph in Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3, 2002, the Patriots have maintained their winning tradition. In the 2003 and 2004 seasons, the Patriots compiled matching 14-2 records, becoming just the third franchise in NFL history to compile back-to-back seasons of 14 or more wins. Along the way, New England established the all-time professional football record with 21 consecutive victories and followed its 2003 championship campaign (a 17-2 season that ranks among the finest ever) by matching the best regular-season record by a defending Super Bowl champion (14-2). In Super Bowl XXXIX, the 2004 Patriots will try to once again use their trademark grit and determination to power their way back to the top of the National Football League.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: Super Bowl XXXIX will be broadcast to a national audience on the Fox Network. The game can be seen in Boston on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Joe Buck will handle the play-by-play duties, while Troy Aikman and Cris Collinsworth will provide analysis. Pam Oliver and Chris Myers will contribute reports from the sidelines.

RADIO: WBCN 104.1 FM is the flagship station for the Patriots Rock Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Gil Santos is in his 28th season as the voice of the Patriots and will call the action along with Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti. Santos and Cappelletti are celebrating their 21st season as a broadcast tandem.

NATIONAL RADIO: Super Bowl XXXIX will be broadcast to a national audience by Westwood One/CBS Radio. Marv Albert and Boomer Esiason will call all of the action from Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville. Bonnie Bernstein and John Dockery will report from the sidelines.

POSTSEASON WINNING STREAK
The Patriots have won eight consecutive playoff games, establishing the second longest playoff winning streak in NFL history. New England is one victory shy of tying the all-time record of nine straight playoff wins, accomplished by Green Bay from 1961-67. Four teams are tied for the third longest playoff win streak: Pittsburgh (1974-76), San Francisco (1988-90), Dallas (1992-94) and Denver (1997-98).

SUPER PERFORMANCES
The Patriots will play in their fifth Super Bowl, joining five other teams (San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Oakland, Washington and Miami) as five-time Super Bowl participants. Only two teams in NFL history have participated in more Super Bowls than the Patriots: Dallas (8 times) and Denver (6 times).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Trending Video

Kendrick Bourne 12/14: "We're not a one dimensional team - we can do anything"

Patriots Wide Receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/14: "It'll be a battle of wills on Saturday night"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Christian Barmore 12/14: "I love being the enemy"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

My Cause My Cleats: Jonathan Jones honors his aunt

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones unveils his My Cause My Cleats which are dedicated to his aunt who was diagnosed with breast cancer on December 7, 2020.

Belestrator: RB Jonathan Taylor and CB Kenny Moore II

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down how Colts CB Kenny Moore II and RB Jonathan Taylor can impact the game on this episode of the Belestrator.

Dont'a Hightower 12/14: "Once it's time to go, it's time to go"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
