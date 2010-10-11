Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 29 | 12:00 AM - 09:10 AM

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Bill Belichick 7/28: "Everybody will get an opportunity"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Matthew Judon 7/27: "It's just getting acclimating to football"

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

After bye, Patriots may have different look

No Moss on offense, and nowhere to go but up on defense is where the Patriots find themselves.

Oct 11, 2010 at 06:00 AM

What do NFL types do during their bye weekend? Depends whom you ask.

For instance, Patriots head coach Bill Belichicksaid he spent time with his family, watching his kids play sports while New England enjoyed a weekend off from games. Nick Caserio, the team's director of player personnel, mentioned that he caught up on some college football action and some NFL games around the league.

Linebackers coach Matt Patricia, meanwhile, had this to say.

"I think what you try to do is take a good look at what you're doing and what happened over the last couple of weeks and try to improve. Take a little time analyzing and trying to get better, feel like you're moving forward and progressing as a defense."

It's not all that surprising that one of the Patriots' main defensive coaches didn't take much time for himself when he had the chance. Because right now, New England's defense needs help in nearly every area. The Patriots rank at or near the very bottom of the league in almost every defensive category, from third-down percentage (32nd) to yards per play (30th) to points per game (26th). The only areas where they rank high are in interception rate (6th) and point differential per game (3rd).

"I like the way our guys work … really hard," Patricia continued when asked to identify a positive about New England's defense at the moment.

"They come out here with a professional attitude about everything, and they understand … our guys take a lot of pride in trying to do things the right way. You have to be thankful to have a group like that, that takes pride in their work."

He was less specific, however, when asked to pinpoint a particular area of concern he has about the group.

"You try to get better in all areas," he stated. "In general, you just try to improve overall as a defense the best you can."

Overall, on the other side of the football, the Patriots offense is going to begin to look dramatically different, one might assume, without Randy Mosscatching passes for it. Belichick, though, insisted that the approach his staff will take from here on out, with Moss now a member of the Minnesota Vikings after last week's trade, will be no different.

"It's not that unusual to game plan with a player one week and without him the next ... we'll still be using the same playbook," the head coach emphasized.

"Our approach won't change offensively. We're a game plan team," Caserio added, "based on the opponent. We'll go out this week like we normally do, from an offensive perspective and try to prepare ourselves for a good [Baltimore Ravens] defense on Sunday."

"The offense isn't going to change," Caserio concluded. "We're not going to make up new plays. We have a foundation that's in place."

Caserio conceded that there would now be other Patriots players who are going to be given opportunities with Moss out of the picture, and expressed hope that the outcome would be positive. He would neither confirm nor deny reports that New England is interested in acquiring either San Diego's Vincent Jacksonor Seattle's Deion Branchto bolster the team's wide receiver corps.

Would that mean rookie Taylor Price, who's been a non-factor thus far, is ready to step up?

"We'll see," said Caserio. "He's making some progress. We like Taylor … there are certain things at the position that he's continuing to learn. There are a lot more components that come into play with him because … he's a rookie. But he's moving in the right direction."

When they take the field this Sunday against the Ravens, the Patriots will look different than they did just nine months ago, when their 2009 season came to an abrupt halt at Gillette Stadium in a lopsided Wild Card playoff loss to Baltimore. Patricia sought to down-play that his players were using that game as motivation coming into this Sunday's contest, but Belichick was willing to acknowledge that it's in the back of their minds.

"Hopefully we can be a little more competitive against them than we were in the playoffs last year. We have a little extra time to prepare, which is good. We'll need it against these guys. They're a real good football team.

"Anytime your season is ended, you remember that game, whether it's the Giants game [in Super Bowl XLII], the Indianapolis game [in the '06 AFC Championship Game], the Baltimore game. Those are the ones you kind of remember. I think we've moved on from those, but now we have a chance to play that team again. It's a new matchup, but hopefully we can learn from some of the things that happened in that game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 7/28: "Everybody will get an opportunity"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Press Pass: Defense steps up on Day 2

Patriots players Adrian Phillips, Jalen Mills, Davon Godchaux, and more address the media on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Cole Strange 7/28: "We have a good room, guys are helping each other out"

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange addresses the media on Thursday, July 28th, 2022.

Malcolm Butler 7/28: "The job is to get better each and every day"

Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Davon Godchaux 7/28: "There's a lot expected out of me"

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Jalen Mills 7/28: "It's exciting to be out here"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising