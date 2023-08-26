After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

Less than a year ago, a real sector of the Patriots fan base was pulling for second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe to start over Mac Jones.

For those who caught Zappe fever, the numbers in last season's messy operation on offense were mostly in your favor. The 2022 fourth-round draft selection outplayed Jones in the box score, with a 34.5 QBR while averaging 8.5 yards and +0.065 expected points added per pass attempt. Comparatively, Jones's splits were 36.1 QBR, 6.8 YPA, -0.031 EPA/play.

Along with having better production in the passing game in a much smaller sample size, Zappe quarterbacked New England's two highest-scoring outputs of the 2022 season against the Browns (38) and Lions (29). Plus, he rattled off ten unanswered points by providing an immediate spark coming off the bench in a Monday night loss to the Bears.

The Zappe truthers had some facts on their side to make the case, making it a compelling debate. As a rookie, Zappe's success came in watered-down game plans that were play-action heavy and extremely quarterback-friendly. On the other hand, Jones was asked to do a lot more, which is why film junkies such as myself never caught The Fever.

With offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien installing a highly complex playbook with a huge Rolodex of passing concepts, it's been apparent in training camp that Mac is the superior quarterback. Unlike the simplified scheme that former offensive play-caller Matt Patricia put Zappe in, O'Brien's offense is all on the QB. The quarterback is responsible for setting protections, making pre-snap checks at the line, reading coverage structures to calibrate reads, and making post-snap adjustments with the receivers to properly convert routes to beat coverages.

As a result, Zappe has been boom-or-bust in camp practices all summer long, flashing big-time throws occasionally and having long strings of uncesssful plays. As he develops as a full-field processor and experiments with different arm angles to combat a smaller frame, Zappe's ball placement, decision-making, and timing have all taken hits. This preseason, Zappe has only completed 58.8 percent of his passes with a completion percentage over expected of -6.7, down significantly from his rookie season (70.7 completion rate, +0.2 CPOE).

With the Patriots starting quarterback sitting out the preseason finale, Zappe was under center for 33 of New England's 42 offensive plays against the Titans on Friday night. The Pats backup struggled, but one must acknowledge that Zappe hasn't been dealt the best hand this summer to provide the full context. New England's offensive line has been in shambles, and the trickle-down effect has impacted the blockers working in front of Zappe, while in Friday night's preseason finale, he primarily threw to receivers fighting to make an NFL roster.