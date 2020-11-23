After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Tying Drive Falls Short

The defense allowed two more field-goal scoring drives by the Texans, but the two drive ate up nearly 10 minutes of game clock as Watson continued to look comfortable in the pocket. Credit to the Patriots defense getting the two stops and keeping the game within striking distance. Both those stops were keyed by good first down defense, as the Patriots were behind in down-and-distance for most of the night.

The offense would put up another field goal drive, but it was a slog as the team fought through a holding penalty by Joe Thuney and two sacks that cost them 16 total yards. Still, they found a way to get back into it, powered again by Byrd and his 24 receiving yards on the drive.

Down seven with just over four minutes left, the Pats got one last chance to tie the game up. Again they moved the ball, with Meyers coming up with a clutch catch on 3rd-and-10 to keep things moving. They'd get as far as Houston's 24, but the last four yards needed for another first down could not be attained.

On 3rd-and-4, J.J. Watt would pick up his fourth deflected pass of the night as the Patriots failed to pick up the Texans blitz, forcing Newton into a hurried throw. On fourth down, a similar free rusher came flying in on Newton, destroying the play before it could develop. Identifying and picking up blitzers was a problem all night for the offense and ultimately that is what killed the Patriots comeback attempt.