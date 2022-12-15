Alexa Pano, first female pro sponsored by NFL team, earns LPGA card

"Everywhere I go, people and players are asking about the logo on my shirts and golf bag and how I am affiliated with the team," Pano said.

"I am so proud to represent this organization wherever I go. I was shocked at how big of a following the Patriots have everywhere I travel – especially in Alabama where the Q-Series was – because of so many Patriots players being Alabama products. The support that I have received from the organization, fans of the Patriots, and even just people who are happy to see this partnership is amazing. I am so proud that I get to carry the Patriots logo around the LPGA tour next year."