Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Pano was born in Westborough, Mass. but grew up with her father, Rick, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

It was through her father that she developed a love for Boston sports teams and golf, though the latter was only intensified growing up surrounded by the game and not far from pros Brooks and Chase Koepka.

"It's kind of crazy how much time I end up spending with my dad," Pano said, after mentioning her father will serve his typical role as her caddy during the major. It's only right, as he's been there every step of the way.

That journey, thus far, has included five U.S. Kids Golf World Championships (tied for the most of all time). Pano was the first three-time national finalist in the Drive, Chip & Putt competition at the Masters, played in her first LPGA event at 13, has represented the United States at the Junior Ryder Cup, and at seven years old, was featured in a Netflix Documentary The Short Porch chronicling young golf prodigies.

None of that comes without sacrifice. By the end of middle school, Pano already was taking some virtual classes but wanted to be homeschooled full-time to focus on more her game.