Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

"Billie Jean King was our priority from when we first conceived the idea of celebrating the milestone anniversary of this historic event," Gelman said.

"She is an inspirational leader for so many of us. Her actions consistently backed up her beliefs. She has led in every phase of her life, as an athlete who fought for equal play, as a policy driver creating the Women's Sports Foundation, and as an entrepreneur founding new tennis leagues. She is an icon. We are so honored she is joining us because she is a role model for us personally and has been a great influencer across New England."

The private event will feature a fireside chat with King, moderated by award-winning sports journalist, author, and TV personality Jackie MacMullan – a legend for women in sports in her own right. Along with the tennis great and renowned NBA reporter, the event will recognize a few other women who shaped the landscape for those who followed.