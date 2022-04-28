Analysis: Despite Davis' return, DL could still be a draft priority

Even beyond the draft's first day, there are intriguing options like Houston's Logan Hall or Kentucky's Josh Paschal who would fit in well with the Patriots and provide a needed jolt.

After the breakout rookie season by Barmore, there is a long-term piece in place at the position group but just Guy, who is 32, and Wise are under contract past this upcoming season. Overall, the group had their ups and downs during 2021, looking dominant during the team's win streak, but struggling against the better teams down the stretch, capping off the season with their worst playoff loss in recent memory.