Patriots Unfiltered's 2022 draft forecast

In three years, who will be considered the best player to come from the 2022 draft?

In a draft without much consensus this is a tough projection, but I'm going to go with Kyle Hamilton, the Notre Dame safety who checks every box as a versatile defender in the secondary ideally built for today's game. He should be selected just late enough in the first round to land on a team that doesn't need a total makeover and he'll make an instant impact for that team. – MD

Those of you who listen to our draft podcasts know how much I love Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. He's got great size and athleticism and reminds me of former Seattle star Kam Chancellor. I think he's the best player in this draft. – PP

The big guy from Georgia, defensive tackle Jordan Davis. A mountain of a man like that is bound to be a force in the middle of someone's defensive front. – ES

I'll go with Derek Stingley, CB out of LSU. He's got the ability to mirror receivers that is so hard to find. There are a couple tackles and of course Jameson Williams, who are candidates here, but again, a guy who can be a true shutdown corner would stand out. – FK

In three years, who will be considered the biggest bust in the 2022 draft?

There aren't a lot of lofty expectations for many in this draft class, but I think a team will be forced to reach on a quarterback and that will set expectations that will eventually deem Kenny Pickett the biggest bust. In most other years Pickett would be a Day 2 selection and not have as much pressure placed on him, but someone will take him in the first round and likely throw him into the fire sooner than later and that will stunt his development. – MD

This is another question with some options depending on where players are picked. If Carolina takes Malik Willis at No. 6, he would be my choice. That's far too early for a quarterback in need of so much developing. But I'll go with USC wide receiver Drake London, who is athletically gifted but seems to catch a lot of 50-50 balls in college. – PP

Kenny Pickett, the Pitt QB. Through no fault of his own, though. He'll probably be drafted higher than he warrants and thus come with unfulfillable expectations. – ES