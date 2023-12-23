Analysis: Patriots Downgrade OT Conor McDermott and TE Hunter Henry to Out for Sunday's Game vs. the Broncos 

After ruling out three players already, the Patriots downgraded TE Hunter Henry (knee) and OT Conor McDermott (concussion) to out for their Week 16 tilt. Henry and McDermott make it five players for New England who are ruled out already, joining RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) on Friday's final injury report.

Starting with the Pats top tight end, Henry will miss his first game as a Patriot after exiting last week's loss to the Chiefs early in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit by Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to the knee. Initially, it seemed like Henry, who was officially listed as questionable, would try to give it a go. The veteran tight end was seen watching Thursday's practice and then was a limited participant on Friday, signaling that his injury wasn't a long-term issue as Henry tested his injured knee throughout the week. However, his safety blanket won't be available to second-year QB Bailey Zappe.

Without their leading receiver in receptions (42) and receiving touchdowns (six), the Patriots will lean on tight ends Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has used his two healthy tight ends in very situational roles this season. Brown has been primarily an early-down blocker as an in-line tight end alongside Henry. Gesicki, on the other hand, has played 80.9% of his snaps as a detached receiver, primarily lining up in the slot (246 snaps). One would expect those trends to continue with Brown taking over as the traditional "Y" tight end while Gesicki continues in his role as a jumbo-slot receiver.

Along with Brown and Gesicki at tight end, the Patriots options at wide receiver are DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, and Kayshon Boutte. In the backfield, the Pats will likely have Ezekiel Elliott, Kevin Harris, and JaMychal Hasty active.

As for the offensive line, the Patriots could have yet another starting offensive line combination after ruling out McDermott. The backup tackle did not return after exiting last week's loss to the Chiefs at the tail end of the third quarter. It's not surprising that McDermott didn't clear concussion protocol in time to play in Denver, as most players who suffer concussions are out for at least the next game as well. The question now is, without McDermott, will the Patriots have starting LT Trent Brown (ankle/hand) available, and can he give them a full game? Brown did make the trip to Denver with the rest of the team on Saturday.

Brown sat out last week due to illness, ankle, and hand injuries. Although he played in the previous three games, the big left tackle wasn't healthy enough to play 100 percent of the snaps. Instead, Brown was in a rotation with McDermott, playing 59.6% (Steelers), 67.2% (Chargers), and 76.5% (Giants) of the snaps in Weeks 12-14. The last time Brown played every offensive snap was all the way back in Week 8 in Miami.

If the Pats starting left tackle can't play or needs to be managed, New England will be down to fourth-string OT Vederian Lowe. Lowe played the final 13 snaps against the Chiefs and, to his credit, looked much better on film than in his previous appearances. It's a tiny sample size, but Lowe didn't allow a single QB pressure in eight pass-blocking snaps. Still, you worry about Lowe's ability to hold up at left tackle with more exposure. In particular, Broncos edge rushers Nik Bonitio (eight sacks, 44 pressures) and Baron Browning (four sacks, 26 pressures) are the type of speed rushers that have given Lowe problems in the past. Plus, the Broncos have the seventh-highest blitz rate in the league under DC Vance Joseph (36.3%).

New England's offensive line will also be without starting LG Cole Strange, who was placed on injured reserve this week following a knee injury in Week 15. The Patriots projected starting offensive line looks like this: LT Trent Brown/Vederian Lowe, LG Atonio Mafi, C David Andrews, RG Sidy Sow, and RT Mike Onwenu – a group that hasn't played much football together.

After signing second-year RB Kevin Harris to the active roster, the Patriots options for standard elevations from the pratice squad are thinner than past weeks. However, given Henry's injury, practice-squad TE Matt Sokol is a strong candidate. With only three healthy offensive tackles, the Patriots could also activate OT Tyrone Wheatley from injured reserve. The deadline for practice squad elevations and activations is 4 p.m. ET. We'll update this post accordingly if the Pats have any roster moves.