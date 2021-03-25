Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Mar 25 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

Report: Lawrence Guy coming back to Patriots

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Analysis: Strong, silent leaders define 'The Patriots'

Mar 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-chung-andrews-slater
Dwight Darian/New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Remember when you were a kid, how exciting it was to wake up on Christmas morning or your birthday, knowing that a pile of gifts awaited you? Many of us probably woke up earlier than usual, unable to sleep because we couldn't wait to rip those presents open. Heck, maybe you still feel that way as an adult.

Some of the newest Patriots can certainly relate to that feeling. Over the past week, we've been talking with the free agents from other clubs who've signed with New England for the first time in their careers. It's evident from their comments that they're overjoyed to be part of such a storied NFL franchise. The exuberance exhibited by defensive back Jalen Mills might epitomize the emotions he and his new teammates are feeling these days.

It's important to remember, Mills has a Super Bowl ring from when his then-Philadelphia Eagles beat Bill Belichick's Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Even so, Mills divulged that, upon meeting his new head coach in person here at Gillette Stadium a few days ago, he couldn't control himself. He let out a scream and a four-letter word. "I'm freaking out," Mills explained, "and I was like, 'My fault, Coach. One more thing, I gotta cut you off. I don't want to disrespect you, but Coach, you're a legend to me. I'm happy to be here.'"

Of course, in characteristic fashion, Belichick didn't blink, miss a beat, or break stride, according to Mills. He just kept up the conversation as normal. Because he's been there before. He's seen it all. He's almost universally regarded as history's greatest football coach.

Mills' unfettered enthusiasm is emblematic of the prevailing sentiment around town lately. No doubt, nearly all of the new free agent signings had moments like this as well that they nevertheless managed to internalize, at least while the head coach was within earshot. And who can blame them. He's Belichick, and these are the all-caps/underscore/bold-font PATRIOTS, owners of six Vince Lombardi Trophies and a mystique that still holds sway around the league.

However, as the 2020 season demonstrated, these Patriots aren't necessarily those Patriots – not yet, at any rate. New England is manifestly a franchise undergoing a transition. Seasons that end in 7-9 records aren't what we've come to expect around here. If the Patriots of 2021 and beyond hope to replicate even a modicum of the success enjoyed by the teams of the past two decades, it'll help to have some players around who know how it's done.

Which brings us back to Christmas mornings. Naturally, your instinct was to play right away with all your brand new, shiny toys. But that didn't mean you didn't still love your old favorites, right? You know, the ones that weren't particularly glitzy or de rigueur anymore, but that you'd stashed away because you just couldn't let them go. They meant too much to you, and you knew, eventually, you'd take them out again and they'd bring you joy.

Related Links

james_white_cardinals_watermarted_adler

We've seen something similar these past two weeks, too, here in Foxborough. The Patriots have officially re-signed center David Andrews and (as of March 25) reportedly come to agreements with running back James White and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy. What does this trio have in common? All have won Super Bowls and served as team co-captains for the Patriots.

When I first examined New England's list of pending 2021 free agents, these were the top three names I identified as priorities to re-sign, if the decision were up to me. The steady, if understated leadership these men can provide and have provided is invaluable to a team that's invited so much turnover on its roster over the past couple seasons.

lawrence-guy-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

In addition, the Patriots have brought back the impossible-not-to-love Deatrich Wise, a raw defensive lineman who continues to grow into his role since being drafted in 2017; playmaking linebacker Kyle Van Noy; versatile interior offensive lineman Ted Karras; and offensive tackle Trent Brown, who has the ability to protect either the right or left side. These players all have Super Bowl rings with New England.

The club even re-signed Nick Folk. Though not a previous Super Bowl Champ with the Patriots, he's nevertheless a long-time NFL veteran and an elder statesman in the special teams room (along with perennial Pro Bowler Matthew Slater) who's brought needed consistency to the placekicker position the past two seasons.

But let's not stray too far from the aforementioned captains. Andrews, White, and Guy know how to win it all, sure. They have the jewelry to prove it. More importantly, though, they understand what it takes to overcome adversity, both in their professional and personal lives. During hard times, these men have demonstrated an ability to remain focused on what they need to do, individually and collectively, to power through and persevere… without drawing unwarranted attention to themselves.

David-Andrews-DS
David Silverman

The newest Patriots, who all can't necessarily draw on this kind of experience when it comes to winning football games and championships in this league, would be wise to rely on the likes of Andrews, White, and Guy if and when the gridiron going gets tough.

For that matter, even if New England quickly gets back to a winning record and postseason contender status, these valuable veterans can offer newcomers the proper perspective to avoid getting too complacent or overconfident. Because that, too, is a prerequisite for successful franchises.

Over the past 20 years, numerous players like these have helped the Patriots win their six titles. Strong, but mostly silent authority figures on the roster who garner respect in spite of – maybe even because of – their avoidance of the limelight and adherence to a business-like, day-to-day approach. It's no surprise, therefore, that this latest co-captain triumvirate remains part of this club's core. So, yes, go ahead and have fun getting to know your newest gifts. It's okay. It's understandable. It's appropriate, actually. But don't forget, the old ones still have plenty left to give.

2021-FreeAgentTracker-PDC-henry

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

READ MORE

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

A week into free agency a valuable leader is reportedly returning to the Patriots offensive backfield.
news

Patrick Chung did it all for the Patriots

A look back at the unique path Patrick Chung took from second-round draft pick to three-time Super Bowl champion.
news

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Mel Kiper's latest Patriots mock draft selection continues to show his competitiveness through pre-draft evaluations.
news

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

With a variety to choose from, there was an award for seemingly every one of the Patriots incoming free agents.
news

Reports: Robert Kraft happy with spending spree

Patriots owner Robert Kraft talked to MMQB and FMIA about the Patriots thought process heading into free agency.
news

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

The Patriots have remade much of their team after the opening of the NFL's 2021 league year.
news

Report: Patriots sign Raekwon McMillan

Another linebacker is reportedly joining the Patriots in free agency.
news

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots current Draft capital.
news

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

According to a report from ESPN, the Patriots have locked up a multi-time captain on a four-year deal.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Coming off a career-best season, the Patriots are reportedly welcoming back their kicker from 2020.

Latest News

Draft Spotlight: Micah Parsons shows eye-popping speed at Penn State's Pro Day

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Godchaux looks to Wilfork as Pats newest "dog in the middle"

Analysis: Strong, silent leaders define 'The Patriots'

Win with Wynn: Isaiah Wynn launches scholarship for high school students

Patriots News Blitz 3/25: Justin Herron doing good off the field as well

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.

Trent Brown Press Conference 3/24: 'Wherever I am needed that's where I'll play'

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Nelson Agholor Press Conference 3/24: 'On the field I give myself and my teammates a great opportunity'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy Press Conference 3/24: 'One goal in mind and I think everybody's got that'

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Raekwon McMillan Press Conference 3/24: 'All about team and winning'

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising