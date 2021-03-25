Analysis: Strong, silent leaders define 'The Patriots'

Of course, in characteristic fashion, Belichick didn't blink, miss a beat, or break stride, according to Mills. He just kept up the conversation as normal. Because he's been there before. He's seen it all. He's almost universally regarded as history's greatest football coach.

Mills' unfettered enthusiasm is emblematic of the prevailing sentiment around town lately. No doubt, nearly all of the new free agent signings had moments like this as well that they nevertheless managed to internalize, at least while the head coach was within earshot. And who can blame them. He's Belichick, and these are the all-caps/underscore/bold-font PATRIOTS, owners of six Vince Lombardi Trophies and a mystique that still holds sway around the league.

However, as the 2020 season demonstrated, these Patriots aren't necessarily those Patriots – not yet, at any rate. New England is manifestly a franchise undergoing a transition. Seasons that end in 7-9 records aren't what we've come to expect around here. If the Patriots of 2021 and beyond hope to replicate even a modicum of the success enjoyed by the teams of the past two decades, it'll help to have some players around who know how it's done.