Ask PFW: Secondary concerns

Hi guys! It seems this Patriot team's only weakness is in the secondary. It is a very obvious Achilles heel, and is exploited every week by every team, even those with mediocre offense. Last year we were last in the league in this category, and this year we are quickly going back to the same place. What is stopping Bill from getting tall, quick and more athletic corners that can compete with receivers like Hakeem Nicks? Why will Bill not budget more for quality corners after seeing what happened last year? Cheers.

Yaniv Chen

When you say "budget" I assume you are talking about free agent money. Because Belichick has clearly budgeted some pretty high draft picks for the secondary in recent years. They just haven't panned out to this point. You are right in that Belichick hasn't dedicated big free agent money to the back end. He wouldn't pay Asante Samuel the big money and hasn't pursued top-dollar free agents at either corner or safety. And he's clearly targeted size in the secondary with the additions of guys like Ras-I Dowling and Tavon Wilson. But size isn't the be-all, end-all. If those guys can't produce on the field then their size is just a useless line on their bio. Again, Belichick has clearly acknowledged the problem in the secondary. He just hasn't found a way to successfully go about fixing it.

Andy Hart

I wonder, if in the parallel Universe, Romeo Crennel is still the Patriots DC, and Eric Mangini is coaching the secondary with otherwise the same personnel, would our secondary be playing better?

Stan C.

Better? Yes. Good enough? I'm not sure. Crennel is a long time proven veteran coach. I always liked what I saw from him on the sideline and in practice. But his focus was more on the front seven. Mangini was a secondary coach who ascended to coordinator and then head coach. He must have done something right. He was, though, blessed with a lot of veteran talent to work with for much of his career in New England. So while I think both guys would be able to bring a little more to the table thanks to their experience and apparent coaching talent, it wouldn't be the magic cure to all the team's problems unless they also brought guys like Ty Law, Rodney Harrison and Samuel with them.

Andy Hart

So any guesses as to where the run game went this week? I know it was the No. 1 ranked defense, but I still thought we were better than that performance.

Mike Aboud

As I said earlier, the Patriots ran the ball for 87 yards. That's 21 yards more than the Seahawks give up in an average game. Ridley led the way and really couldn't get things going with just a 2.1-yard average and a long run of just 6 yards on the day. Near the end he couldn't get more than a yard on back-to-back carries when the team was trying to run out the clock on the win and hanging on for dear life. New England still needs to prove that it can run the ball against a good defense when that defense knows it is coming. That's a tough thing to do and not something this team has done much of in a long, long time. The good news is that the Jets can't stop the run, so the ground game should get rolling again this week at Gillette.

Andy Hart

When oh when will Devin McCourty turn his head around to find the ball? It is absolutely disgusting how many times he does not turn his head around. If the receiver can do it so can can a defensive back. I dont want to hear it is hard, all jobs in the NFL are hard!

Joe Levesque

First of all, I don't agree with the tone of your last thought. I thinking playing cornerback may be the most physically difficult position to play in the NFL. You try running with some elite athlete all over the field without touching him and being able to look back for the ball all at the same time. Looking back for the ball isn't always a realistic option, especially when you are chasing a receiver. Most of the time there isn't time to look back for the ball. Receivers look back because they know what route they are running and when the ball should be coming. That's a pretty good advantage to have. I'm not defending McCourty's play, because it has not been good. But I think his failures have come on a lot of levels and not with simply failing to turn his head around. That's become the rallying cry of the critical fan. It's an easy criticism, but one that's a bit ignorant and unrealistic.

Andy Hart

Newsflash, the Giants just went to San Fran as underdogs and dominated the 49ers. We just went to Seattle as favorites and got beat by a rookie quarterback, after leading by 13 midway through the 4th quarter no less. That is why the Giants are winning Super Bowls and we're not. They seem to have the heart and "eye of the tiger" that the Pats are sorely missing. What do you think it is that the Pats are missing that results in them losing these games that they should be winning?

Gary Goldstein

Newflash, the Giants have had some of the worst regular season losses in the league in recent years. They finish 10-6 or 9-7 every year and get hot at the right time. They are by no means the regular season mark of constancy. Prior to this year, that was New England. I'd argue that this season the Patriots are actually playing the regular season like the Giants have in their Super Bowl years. I will agree that the Patriots seem to be missing something this year (and it's more than just a capable secondary). They don't have that same even-keel, situational-ready feel that they usually have. There is still time to develop that, but sometimes it just never comes. Kind of reminds me of Belichick lamenting on the sidelines in his NFLN "A Football Life" documentary about not being able to get that 2009 Patriots team to do what he wanted it to. Is the team going down that same path again in 2012? We'll see. So far, not so good.

Andy Hart

How many more times is Brady going to throw intentional grounding? Once in the Super Bowl and twice against Seattle. A high school QB would know better.

Jim Sulliving

Intentional groundings happen with a certain degree of regularity in the NFL. Admittedly they don't always come in the end zone, resulting in a safety as was the case in the Super Bowl, or on the goal line like it did on Sunday. But Brady actually had a pair of intentional grounding plays in the 2011 regular season. Do you even remember those? I don't. It's part of the game. It happens.

Andy Hart

Welker was hit awfully hard in the chest during the 2nd period of the Seahawk game. Why was he tossed back in, when he was in obvious discomfort? He soon caught another ball and was gasping for air, but you could tell he was still hurting.

Gary Delaney

I always ask the old cliché question, was he hurt or was he injured? Players play in pain all the time. They are hurt. They need to leave the game when they are injured, or if they may be injured and need to be assessed. Welker left the game after the big hit you talked about. He was seen on the sidelines with trainers and gesturing to his chest area. He may have had the wind knocked out of him. Whatever it was, the medical staff cleared him for a return. He got back on the field three plays later and immediately caught a pass to convert a third down play. He also took a number of other big hits later in the day and continued to get up and make plays. He's arguably the toughest guy on the team and remarkable in his ability to get up after big hits. He plays in pain. He likely lives in pain. And he's probably going to have health issues because of it when his career is over. It's a decision and understanding that all players have to make. It's a tough, violent game and Welker's ability to play through the pain and make plays at his diminutive size does not get enough attention. He really is amazing.

Andy Hart

Watching Kyle Arrington is causing grey hairs. Is there anyone we can replace him with? As of yesterday?

Chris S.

As of Sunday there was, and that was rookie Alfonzo Dennard. He replaced Arrington after the veteran struggled by giving up two big plays, including a touchdown, to Seattle's Doug Baldwin. Arrington is an interesting guy. He's a former practice squad player and special teamer who developed into a starter out of necessity. It seems like the team tries to replace him as a starter every year, as appeared to be the case this summer with Dowling. But it also seems like Arrington always ends up on the field and making some plays. He's probably not the most talented corner. Probably is a backup on a good defense. But considering all the problems he's surrounded by in the secondary in New England, I'm not sure he's worthy of being specifically targeted for his poor play. That said, I have been intrigued by what I've seen from Dennard over the last couple weeks. It hasn't been perfect but he seems to have a pretty physical style and has been reasonably tight in his coverage.

Andy Hart

Have been sampling Patriots review TV programs and have to say I enjoy your program – [PFW TV, Thursday night's at 7:30 on Comcast Sports Net] -- the most. Very well done. I heard a viewer complain about Andy Hart last week, saying when are you getting rid of him. What??! He's great! Very direct, concise and passionate and a great foil for his counterpart, Paul Perillo. Keep up the good work!

Liz Ne

This is the best email of the week. That is all.

Andy Hart

Something I've been wondering about lately are the injury reports - I know how this was addressed last week, but at the same time, should we be worried when a significant amount of big names from the Patriots are listed? I don't see this as a trend with other teams (though my observations are limited as well). Should we worry about our performance long term in regards to this evidence?

James Dollard

Injury reports need to be taken with a grain of salt, especially in New England. The Patriots generally list more players on the injury reports than many other teams do, although many of those players are healthy enough to play each and every week. Certainly, if a guy is listed as missing practice that's a major concern. But a lot of guys are "limited participation" in practice for the Patriots and really are almost a lock to play every week – Tom Brady has been an example of that over the years. So while it's good to be aware of who is on the injury report, I'd say it's more valuable to read media reports/analysis coming out of Gillette Stadium that help shed some light on whether a guy has been practicing, how he played in the last game or what the expectations are around his listed injury. In the end, I do think the Patriots are a little banged up right now. There are key guys that are battling through injuries such as Logan Mankins, Sebastian Vollmer, Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez and Patrick Chung. If those injuries linger or get worse, it could really affect the team over what is still a long season left to play.

Andy Hart

Has anyone really watched the tape on LB Brandon Spikes? He is the weak link of this Patriot defense. Really other than a couple of plays where he throws his body into the pile, this guy has little value. I've watched last 3 games and he cannot cover, is slow to react to plays, and is not aggressive at all. I believe addressing that LB spot makes this defense good to great.

James Collins

First, anyone who doesn't play in the secondary can't be considered the weak link of the New England defense at this point. Second, Spikes is one of the more aggressive, physical players on the team. He brings an edge to the unit that is noticeably lacking. He does like to play moving forward, at times seemingly choosing to blow up a pulling guard as much as he chooses to pursue the play. But that can be beneficial to a team from a middle linebacker. I will agree that Spikes is limited in coverage, but other than that I think he's proven himself a solid contributor to the front and a guy who can force turnovers, dating back to last season.

Andy Hart

Have you heard any updates about Visanthe Shiancoe? I remember he was given the designation to return. Would love to see a 3 TE play with him Gronk and Hernandez at some point in the season. Thanks

Alex Hurst