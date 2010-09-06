Belichick anxious to 'see how it goes'

]()during the preseason.

"I think both players showed up early and were able to sustain a pretty good level of performance from early on, even in the spring, to the early part of training camp. They showed pretty early that they could compete and they were able to sustain that. Those are two positions that are hard to find and when you find guys that can do that, especially when they can make that transition relatively quickly… Especially in Dane's case."

Belichick was also pleased with the players he acquired in the past few days, including safety Jarrad Page, inside linebacker Tracy White, and rookie offensive lineman Steve Maneri.

The latter is a former tight end who has since converted to full-time tackle. Meanwhile, with the loss of veteran Brandon McGowanto IR, Page seems the logical choice to fill his role at safety.

"We'll see. We've played against him. He's a productive player," Belichick commented about Page. "We'll see exactly how he fits in, but I'm glad we got him. I think he'll be a good addition to the group. I think he will help us."

The Patriots still have four more practice squad positions available to reach the league maximum of eight. How the team fills those jobs depends on a variety of factors.

"You consider the depth of your team – who do you need, where could you use extra players – the quality of those players," Belichick detailed. "How close one of those players might be actually to playing for you, versus … being able to practice is one thing, being able to be elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster or 45-man roster [on game days], whichever it is, that sometimes is another thing.

"You have players who are, in some cases, developing. So, even though you release the player, you don't know exactly what his ceiling is. If you think it's high enough, even though he may be further behind other players that you might consider for the practice squad, if you think that player might be able to overtake those guys eventually, that could be another consideration. It's kind of all of those combined."

With so much uncertainty lingering, it makes preparing for the first opponent that much more difficult.

"It's always a tough time," said Belichick. "It's tough to release 22 or more players … whatever the transactions are … it's hard on the coaches, it's hard on the players. Every team goes through the same thing. You have to get past that, move on, we all know it's going to happen. Everybody's in the same boat. Doesn't make it any easier, but that's the way it is.

"Part of the difficulty and preparation for opening day is not only the unsettling of your roster, but also the unsettling of your opponent's roster. They're doing the same thing we're doing," he continued.

"I'm sure they're looking at our moves and trying to figure out who's going to go where. And we're trying to do the same thing with them. That's part of the preparation, too. You really don't know how it's going to go until Sunday, or today, or even going forward. There could still be things happening later in the week. I'm sure there'll be players signed off practice squads and other places ... depending on availability and injuries and so forth."

Finally, though the remote possibility exists that guard Logan Mankinscould re-sign, Belichick didn't offer much hope of it happening anytime soon.

"I'm going to coach the players that are here," he responded when asked about the Pro Bowler. "Right now I'm getting ready for the Bengals with the players that are on our roster."