Belichick book collection to be preserved at the Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick will move his family's historic football book collection to the Naval Academy Athletic Association Sunday morning at Ricketts Hall. Bill's father, Steve, was a legendary figure around the Naval Academy for over 50 years, including the 33 years (1956-89) he served as an assistant football coach and an Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Education.

"My father and I often discussed consolidating our collections and making them available for others to enjoy," Belichick said. "Because of our ties to the Naval Academy and the Annapolis area, they will now have a perfect new home."

"The relationship we have enjoyed at the Naval Academy with the Belichick family has been special for decades," said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. "Their involvement as mentors, leaders and friends has touched the lives of thousands of Midshipmen in both a professional and person way. This invaluable collection will benefit the Brigade, and especially the football team, by bringing to light the incredible history of a game that accentuates some of the most significant traditions of the Academy. Football and leadership go hand in hand and the Belichick Collection will assist in educating many to the benefits that come from a better understanding of a game and profession that has inspired fans of all ages."

Steve Belichick began collecting books on football in the 1950s while scouting college football games. When traveling, Steve would always arrive in town early so he had time to find a local bookstore and see if he could make any new discoveries. Bill joined his father in collecting books in the late 1970s and helped supplement his father's collection.

The book collection is one of the largest of its kind, featuring over 400 books and several hundred more periodicals dating back to the 1890s and including such historical works as Amos Alonzo Stagg's Practical Theses on Football, Walter Camp's American Football and Bob Zuppke's Football Techniques & Tactics.