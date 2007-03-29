Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick wants Brown back

The head coach says his trusty receiver is in the Pats' plans for 2007.

Mar 29, 2007 at 09:30 AM

What can (Troy) Brown do for you?

"I expect Troy to have a role with us this year, as far as I'm concerned," was the response Bill Belichick gave to NBCSports.com this week.

The head coach's comments come on the heels of Brown's announcement that he hopes to return to the NFL, preferably with New England, for the 2007 season. The 14-year veteran receiver also told the Associated Press that he did indeed undergo offseason knee surgery.

Belichick went on to say that Brown "is part of the plan for next season."

Brown is not yet under contract with New England, however. As an unrestricted free agent, he can seek a deal with any NFL team, including the Patriots.

