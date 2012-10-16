Beyonce set for Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK (AP) - All the single ladies will be watching the upcoming Super Bowl along with football lovers - that's because Beyonce is the halftime show performer.

NFL confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon after Beyonce posted a photo of herself sporting eye black, where Feb. 3'' is written on one and 2013'' on the other, on her Tumblr page. The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 3, 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Beyonce, whose pop and R&B hits include Crazy in Love,'' Irreplaceable'' and ``Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),'' has won 16 Grammy Awards. The 31-year-old sang the national anthem at the 2004 Super Bowl in her hometown of Houston when the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers.

Madonna performed at halftime at this year's Super Bowl in February with guests CeeLo Green, Nicki Minaj, LMFAO and M.I.A. The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in a thrilling rematch of the contest four years earlier. Her performance was seen by 114 million people, a higher average than the game itself, which was seen by an estimated 111.3 million people, according to the Nielsen Co.

If Beyonce's performance at the Pepsi NFL Halftime Show features collaborations, it could likely include husband-rapper Jay-Z and her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.