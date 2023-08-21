Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

Just like thousands of Swifties throughout New England, Bill Belichick remembers being at the Eras Tour all too well.
The Patriots head coach on Monday was asked about the record-setting concert series held at Gillette Stadium this summer, and whether or not he's been able to attend any of the shows.
"I saw a little bit of Taylor (Swift)," said Belichick, appearing on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" for the first time this season.
Understandably, that piqued the interest of the hosts, who then asked a few follow-up questions, including what he thought of Swift's latest rain show in Foxborough.
"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said, referring to the almost four-hour set Swift performed during the second of three concerts she held at Gillette Stadium.
"She's tough, man. She stood out there and played right through."
That being said, does Belichick now officially consider himself a Swiftie?
"Officially? I don't know about that," Belichick admitted, not knowing exactly what criteria is required to be part of Swift's massive fan base.
We'd say yes, considering he was able to reference one of her songs and put its message into practice. Not to mention, he's the "Mastermind" behind what some would call "The Last Great American Dynasty."
"Look, I'm definitely on the, 'you've got to calm down,'" Belichick said, alluding to Swift's song titled "You Need to Calm Down."
"That's pretty good. You've got to calm down. There's a lot of times when that's very appropriate."
