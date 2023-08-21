Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Aug 21 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

Mac Jones connects with Kendrick Bourne under pressure for 13-yard gain

Josh Uche recovers Packers' bad spike on third down

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles through Packers for TD

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Joint Practice in Green Bay

4 Takeaways from Patriots Defensive Coaches

Five Takeaways From Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability

Film Review: What Will Ezekiel Elliott Bring to the Patriots Offense?

10 to Watch: Patriots making a roster push, carving out roles

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

New England head coach Bill Belichick says he attended a Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium this summer, and was impressed with the pop star's toughness after she performed a full set in the pouring rain.

Aug 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Bill Belichick

Just like thousands of Swifties throughout New England, Bill Belichick remembers being at the Eras Tour all too well.

The Patriots head coach on Monday was asked about the record-setting concert series held at Gillette Stadium this summer, and whether or not he's been able to attend any of the shows.

"I saw a little bit of Taylor (Swift)," said Belichick, appearing on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" for the first time this season.

Understandably, that piqued the interest of the hosts, who then asked a few follow-up questions, including what he thought of Swift's latest rain show in Foxborough.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said, referring to the almost four-hour set Swift performed during the second of three concerts she held at Gillette Stadium.

"She's tough, man. She stood out there and played right through."

That being said, does Belichick now officially consider himself a Swiftie?

"Officially? I don't know about that," Belichick admitted, not knowing exactly what criteria is required to be part of Swift's massive fan base.

We'd say yes, considering he was able to reference one of her songs and put its message into practice. Not to mention, he's the "Mastermind" behind what some would call "The Last Great American Dynasty."

"Look, I'm definitely on the, 'you've got to calm down,'" Belichick said, alluding to Swift's song titled "You Need to Calm Down."

"That's pretty good. You've got to calm down. There's a lot of times when that's very appropriate."

Check out Gillette Stadium's lineup for the rest of the summer concert series, including Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, here.

Related Content

news

Mac Jones helps cancer survivor Ramie Darling and family celebrate reunion

It's been a great week for Ramie Darling, a 10-year old Florida native who's found support from Mac Jones and the Patriots through cancer treatment in Boston.
news

Patriots podcast with Andre Norman offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with players

The newest New England Patriots podcast, hosted by Andre Norman, offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, David Andrews, and Jonathan Jones.
news

Jahlani Tavai discusses tragic wildfires in Maui: 'As much as I can do, I'm gonna do'

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who played college football at Hawaii, opened up about the devastating wildfires ravaging the island of Maui and how Patriots fans can help.
news

Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

From new dining options to how you can get paid to park, here's everything to know ahead of the first New England Patriots preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after Training Camp practice on Sunday.
news

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

When the New England Patriots signed undrafted rookie free agent Justus Tavai this spring, his brother Jahlani got to break the news.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after practice on Monday.
news

Patriots tight end Scotty Washington details internship with UFC

While most of his teammates were on vacation, New England Patriots tight end Scotty Washington was doing an internship with the UFC.
news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice

Attending one of the New England Patriots open practices? Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you arrive for training camp.
news

Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

They may be scattered across the country, but after the passing of a loved one, 16 members of the Sheridan family made the trip to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday to watch Training Camp and be together.
news

David Andrews: 'Great to see success' from Luke Combs after attending Gillette Stadium concert

The New England Patriots captain remembers meeting the country music star when Combs was still playing in bars -- a long way from two sold out shows at Gillette Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/21: "I think everyone wants it to be as safe as possible"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Patriots players offer their thoughts and prayers for Isaiah Bolden after he sustained an injury during Saturday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Patriots vs. Packers Highlights - Preseason Week 2

Watch highlights from the New England Patriots game against the Green Bay Packers during Preseason Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

Taking another stab at projection the Patriots initial 53-man roster after viewing the preseason opener and two-plus weeks of training camp.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising