Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

He intends to take advatage of the full day, too.

Both he and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will make an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning, with Belichick serving as a guest picker, despite his bias.

He isn't the only Navy supporter in the building, though.

There was a game against the Steelers one a short week to prepare for, of course. But as noted by New England long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona, there was another team to prepare for in Week 14.

"It's Army week for both of us," Cardona said Tuesday during the Patriots locker room availability. "For me, Army week starts Thursday night after that game."

According the Belichick, he and Cardona have fielded a few questions about the game as anticipation grows.

Aside from the long snapper, he notes that none of the Patriots players were able to play at service academy schools. Despite that, they're interested in the uniqueness of the game and the magnitude it holds.

That apparently has led to some healthy rivalry within the locker room.

"You can see there's a little bit of a divide on the team as to who is for Army and who is for Navy," Belichick said. "Everyone has their own loyalties. As the buildup of the game has increased and peaked it's been interesting to see the player and team reaction."

For Cardona, that excitement comes with great emotion and nostalgia for his days with Navy football, suiting up with his best friends in the world in this annual matchup.

"It is a special experience and it's one of those things that you understand the other side," Cardona said. "I was fortunate during my time at Navy to be 4-0 against Army and it's one of those things I look at and empathize with the Army guys – I've met a lot of them along the way after our playing days there in Annapolis and West Point were over. They're all amazing individuals and tenacious teammates so I'm glad they're on my side now."

Both men note that sentiment is what makes the Army-Navy game so special.

Belichick spoke to his favorite part of this classic game, the March On, and how impressive it is to watch the Brigade of Midshipmen and the Corps of Cadets marching on the field in formation.

Seeing four thousand men and women recognized for their training and sacrifice, who have signed up to lead and defend the United States at all costs, is powerful.