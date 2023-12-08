Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Dec 08 - 01:00 AM | Mon Dec 11 - 07:25 AM

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/7: "I saw a very confident quarterback zipping it around"

Ezekiel Elliott discusses Pats' win over Steelers with Mike Garafolo

Game Notes: Coach Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for sole possession of second with 507 games coached

Patriots at Steelers Highlights | NFL Week 14

Bailey Zappe's best plays from win over the Steelers

Can't-Miss Play: Henry's SECOND TD of 'TNF' comes via Zappe's perfectly-weighted dime

Henry goes up top to snag Patriots' second TD of 'TNF'

Jabrill Peppers steps up for big INT off Trubisky

Pylon-dive TD! Ezekiel Elliott's opening-drive score is picturesque

Can't-Miss Play: JuJu Smith-Schuster's first-ever catch against Steelers is 100

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Patriots vs. Steelers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Steelers

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Playmakers on Offense

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.

Dec 08, 2023 at 10:38 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, long snapper Joe Cardona
David Silverman

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has spent most of his life between the Naval Academy and Gillette Stadium.

In Annapolis, as his father spent 30 years as a coach and scout for Navy Football, he developed the appreciation and expertise that led him to the NFL, where he became one of most accomplished coaches in professional sports.

This Saturday, as Gillette Stadium hosts the Army-Navy game for the first time, those two football worlds collide.

"It's a very unique opportunity that really is full circle," Belichick said Friday morning after the Patriots primetime win in Pittsburgh.

"I have a great appreciation for the Naval Academy and a great appreciation for this game. It's a thrill for me that it's taking place in our stadium. I look forward to the people I'm going to see and the classic event that it is – not just the game, but everything that leads up to it starting with some events tonight and hopefully culminating in a Navy win."

Belichick has been able to attend America's Game during his time in the NFL, but not like this.

He's had the opportunity to attend since college, but always got pulled away for meetings or distracted by preparation to coach in a game the following day.

Thanks to having the weekend off following "Thursday Night Football," it all worked out.

"I won't lie, it's nice," Belichick said of being able to take in the game, uninterrupted with the schedule falling the way it did.

"This is really a nice luxury for me. It's been a long time since I've had an opportunity to do this and I'm very much looking forward to it."

He intends to take advatage of the full day, too.

Both he and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will make an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning, with Belichick serving as a guest picker, despite his bias.

He isn't the only Navy supporter in the building, though.

There was a game against the Steelers one a short week to prepare for, of course. But as noted by New England long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona, there was another team to prepare for in Week 14.

"It's Army week for both of us," Cardona said Tuesday during the Patriots locker room availability. "For me, Army week starts Thursday night after that game."

According the Belichick, he and Cardona have fielded a few questions about the game as anticipation grows.

Aside from the long snapper, he notes that none of the Patriots players were able to play at service academy schools. Despite that, they're interested in the uniqueness of the game and the magnitude it holds.

That apparently has led to some healthy rivalry within the locker room.

"You can see there's a little bit of a divide on the team as to who is for Army and who is for Navy," Belichick said. "Everyone has their own loyalties. As the buildup of the game has increased and peaked it's been interesting to see the player and team reaction."

For Cardona, that excitement comes with great emotion and nostalgia for his days with Navy football, suiting up with his best friends in the world in this annual matchup.

"It is a special experience and it's one of those things that you understand the other side," Cardona said. "I was fortunate during my time at Navy to be 4-0 against Army and it's one of those things I look at and empathize with the Army guys – I've met a lot of them along the way after our playing days there in Annapolis and West Point were over. They're all amazing individuals and tenacious teammates so I'm glad they're on my side now."

Both men note that sentiment is what makes the Army-Navy game so special.

Belichick spoke to his favorite part of this classic game, the March On, and how impressive it is to watch the Brigade of Midshipmen and the Corps of Cadets marching on the field in formation.

Seeing four thousand men and women recognized for their training and sacrifice, who have signed up to lead and defend the United States at all costs, is powerful.

"Football is part of it, but there's a bigger part of it for them," Belichick said. "Football is a game but they'll lay it all out on the line."

Over the years, Belichick says he's realized that every American has at least some small stake in the Army-Navy game through some connection to the branches of service, even if not through the academies themselves.

Across the world, individuals stationed at military branches will be tuning in. Even for a player-coach duo that have won multiple Super Bowls, this weekend's game feels just as big.

"There's really nothing like Army-Navy," Belichick said. "I've been in a lot of big games, I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special."

Cardona concurred earlier this week.

He's was 4-0 against West Point, and has been to two Army-Navy games since his graduation. Every year, he thinks back to the first time.

"I think back to that surreal moment of knowing this was the biggest game I'd ever play in," Cardona said.

"That still rings true despite the three Super Bowls. But that was, at the time and forever will be, the biggest moment for me. Just because I knew there were sailors and soldiers and marines all over the world watching us play."

Related Content

news

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

ESPN on Thursday announced New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick will make guest appearances on "College GameDay" as Gillette Stadium hosts the annual Army-Navy game.
news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
news

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.
news

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Since the day he stepped foot on the islands to play college football, Hawaii has embraced Jahlani Tavai as their own. In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Maui, the New England Patriots linebacker is using his platform through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative to pay it back to Hawaii.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
news

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

There was a time when New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange believed he might join the military after college, but his dream of making it to the NFL came true. For My Cause My Cleats, he's paying tribute to those who did serve.
news

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

"I wanted to do something that kind of resonated with my culture and where I'm from. I wanted to give a shoutout to the culture that helped get me here in the first place, and figured UNICEF Nigeria was something my family would be proud of."
news

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

The New England Patriots celebrated a 30-year collaboration with the Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston, and players gave back on their own, helping local families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.
news

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

The Patriots are on their bye week, but Jonathan Jones is not one to slow down. The last two weeks have served as a great example of why New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was honored at the 2023 Legends Ball for all he does in the community
news

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

After earning her first win on the LPGA Tour, Titleist caught up with New England Patriots sponsored golfer Alexa Pano for a day-in-the-life video.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/8

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/7

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill O'Brien on Ezekiel Elliott 12/8: "He plays until the echo of the whistle"

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Cam Achord 12/8: "It takes eleven of us"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Demarcus Covington on Davon Godchaux 12/8: "He's everything you want in a nose tackle"

Patriots defensive line coach Demarcus Covington addresses the media on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/8: "It was a good team performance"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Go inside the Patriots locker room immediately after the Patriots 21-18 win over the Steelers to hear Matthew Slater break down the team.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising