Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference Transcript

Jan 20, 2013 at 09:49 AM
New England Patriots

**

BB: **Obviously a disappointing end to an overall pretty positive season. Tonight we just didn't do enough things well enough to win. Give the Ravens credit; they're a good football team. They just out-played us and out-coached us tonight. They just made more plays than we did. That's pretty much the story.

Q:What did they change in the second half that made it so difficult for you guys to score points?

BB:They did a good job. I wouldn't say it was anything they didn't do in the first half. They just did a better job than we did.

Q:How much did the injury to Aqib Talib change your plan on defense?

BB:We had to make some adjustments. We lost Kyle [Love], we lost Talib.

Q:Were you disappointed with the pass rush? You didn't have the effective pass rush like you usually do.

BB:I don't think anything was really as good as it needed to be tonight. [We] gave up too many points, didn't score enough. I'd say we probably came up a little short in every area.

Q:How disappointing is it to you that you've gone eight years without winning a Super Bowl?

BB:I don't know. I'm just focused on this game.

Q:What did you see in the play where Stevan Ridley fumbled? It looked very close as to whether he was down or not.

BB:That was the official's call.

Q:What was your opinion of the play?

BB:It's their call. They ruled it a turnover so it's an official review. It's not anything I can do.

Q:Did you have a chance to see the replay and what did you think?

BB:It doesn't make any difference. The officials call the game.

Q:Did you think Wes Welker's drop on third down changed the game?

BB:There are a lot of plays in the game; there a lot of things we could have done better, all of us. Like I said, it really wasn't good enough. It wasn't as good as the Ravens tonight. That's why they're moving on and we're not. They were just better than we were in really everything.

Q:How disappointed are you that you couldn't take advantage of the field position you had and they did not have in the first half?

BB:We're obviously disappointed that we didn't win. I said that right off the bat. We're disappointed in the results. What else do you want me to say?

Q:How big do you think the field position was in the first half?

BB:I don't know. It was certainly to our advantage. We had a 13-7 lead. Look, we missed a lot of opportunities tonight. We were 1-for-3 in the red area; we couldn't stop them in the red area. We gave up too many points and didn't score enough.

Q:How much did losing Aqib Talib impact what you wanted to do defensively?

BB:We had to make some adjustments, yeah.

Q:Did you want to have Aqib Talib match up and when he went out you couldn't do that?

BB:We had to make some adjustments to what we were doing. When Kyle [Love] went out and when Talib went out, we had to make some adjustments. But that's the National Football League.

Q:What happened on the last drive of the first half? Tom Brady ran, slid and ended up calling the timeout with four seconds left.

BB:Because if we had snapped the ball and run the ball, I think if we hadn't scored, we wouldn't have had time to get another play off, so we wanted to take the three points.

Q:Was there any thought to calling an immediate timeout right after he slid?

BB:Not really, no, because I thought we could get up there, or we wanted to try to get up there and clock it and have time to run a play and have the timeout to kick the field goal. So no, not really. I guess if we had known that it would take as long as it did to get the ball finally clocked, but then we didn't get a great look on the play. Tom [Brady] actually called timeout at the same time I did so we just didn't have it.

Q:Did they make any defensive adjustments in the second half?

BB:No, I thought they pretty much played what they played in the second half, that's what they played in the first half.

Q:How would you evaluate the running game tonight?

BB:I think everything could have been a little better, that's the bottom line. Nothing was really good enough. A lot of things were OK, it was competitive but it wasn't as good as the Ravens tonight, in any area. We just came up short.

Q:On the punt from the 35-yard line, was there any thought of kicking the field goal there?

BB:No, there was no thought of kicking a field goal.

