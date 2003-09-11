Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Sep 05 - 02:00 PM | Wed Sep 06 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Bill Belichick Press Conf. Transcript - 9/11/2003

Belichick: Practice was good. We had a little crowd noise to try to get ready to deal with that.

Sep 11, 2003 at 10:28 AM 
            [
listennowicon.gif

]()

BB: What's up for today?

Q: How was practice yesterday?

BB: Practice was good. We had a little crowd noise to try to get ready to deal with that. I am sure that it will be loud in Philadelphia. We got started. They are a tough team to prepare for. They do a lot of things well. They are very well coached. Jimmy Johnson gives you a lot of problems on defense. [Andy] Reid and [Brad] Childress give you a lot of problems on offense. John Harbaugh gives you a lot of problems on special teams. They present a lot of difficult things to get ready for. They do a good job.

Q: Getting acclimated to that stadium knowing two weeks ago nobody had seen that field. Is that an obvious help to you since you played there in the preseason?

BB: I think it is good to at least have been in the stadium and to have a little bit of familiarity with the surroundings. I don't think that hurts. You usually find something out when you go into a place that you have never been before. You usually find out something when you come out of there whether it is the wind conditions, the surface, the location of the 40-second clock or just the overall crowd noise and the noise level and atmosphere during the game. Each one is a little bit unique. To have gone through it, to experience it, to find out something about [for instance], 'Maybe we don't want to use these cleats, maybe it is a different pair of shoes.' It's the wind conditions when you are fielding the kicks or punts. 'Where is the 40-second clock?' We might have almost blown a timeout because we didn't quite pick it up. Just little things like that. There is nothing wrong with that. The wind conditions were difficult. It is a swirling situation kind of similar to the Steelers field where it is a little bit challenging just kicking even some of the intermediate type of range field goals. Both kickers are pretty good kickers but just watching them in warm ups and having a little bit of appreciation for that, there is a little break to the green.

Q: Does that acclimation process apply to the home team as well? Did you have to go through that last year?

BB: Sure. Without a doubt because you don't know your own home field until you have been on it and experienced it in different environments whether it is the lights at night or, again, the wind conditions, the field conditions. This field plays differently from the old Foxborough field definitely in terms of the wind. Without getting into the lighting and the background and all of that, especially in the red zone, goal line passing and that kind of thing, it is different. It is something that you definitely want to get used to. We had about three practices in the stadium this year. I think we had three last year prior to the start of the regular season in addition to the preseason games just to help do that and get used to being comfortable with the back drop for the ball for the returners and the receivers, the wind conditions and kind of knowing where you are on the field and forming some visual landmarks. We try to do that every year. There is definitely something to that. Just because you play at home, especially the way it is in the NFL now where you have a lot of new players on your team every year, that home field advantage for them isn't a home field advantage until they know what they are dealing with at home.

Q: Is it more important this week to get off to a fast start given what happened last week?

BB: It's always something that you want to do, sure. You always want to start with the game in your favor and be playing from ahead rather than playing from behind. It just gives you more options and more of a margin for error and more control over the game. That is always the way you want to start. We never go into a game not trying to take advantage of what we think will be some opportunities early in the game to try to create that situation as does every other team. It's a little bit of an advantage. It doesn't decide the game by any means. No game in this league is over in the first quarter. Sometimes it starts to get one team or another an edge into the last three quarters of it.

Q: I know you have had this question before.

BB: So do you just want to get the transcripts from the last few press conferences?

Q: Any second thoughts about releasing Lawyer Milloy?

BB: Second thoughts? I think the situation has been pretty well explained and documented. I don't really have too much to add to it. It wasn't something that we wanted to do. It was something that we had to do.

Q: Some of the players in that locker room believer that you compromised their ability to win. Do you care to comment about that?

BB: I did what was best for the football team.

Q: Was the plan to start Tyrone Poole all along?

BB: No, that didn't really have an effect on the corner situation. You are basically dealing with three new corners and trying to give them all an opportunity and evaluate how the best mix and combinations will be for them to play for us and contribute. That is really what that is about. Tyrone has more experience over Eugene [Wilson] and Asante [Samuel] but I think all of them when they have had a chance to play, have shown up positively. It didn't have anything to with [that] other than how that situation worked itself out. I am glad that we have all four of them here.

Q: Is Tyrone the starter for now?

BB: I think they will all play. I am not sure if we know exactly how that is going to go from here on out. I am sure that Tyrone will get a lot of playing time. Maybe we will settle firmly into that spot sooner or later. I think at this point, we will continue to play all of them.

Q: Did you like the play of Eugene Wilson amidst everything that went wrong in the game?

BB: I thought overall the corner play in the game was, it could have been better don't get me wrong, but it was competitive. We gave up a couple of big plays in the passing game and we had a couple of third down conversions that they got directly on us. Those were the major things in the game that caused us problems. I don't think it totally cost us the game. There were a lot of other factors involved as well. Those are things that could have been improved. Again, it was relatively competitive but it needs to be better.

Q: Does Tyrone Poole's experience allow him to make up some ground from not being here in the offseason?

BB: Sure. The fact that he has played in the league before, even though it is not in our system, it is still playing corner in the National Football League. That has definitely helped him. He has a lot of confidence out there. He knows what he can do and he can apply certain things that he has done previously with other teams into things that we are asking him to do. I think that definitely has helped him.

Q: What did you think of Tampa Bay and what they did to Philadelphia on Monday?

BB: I think that both teams played well. As I said, I think it was two good football teams there. Tampa is, as we all know, a very good defensive football team. They are good upfront. They have a lot of speed and a lot of range. They did a good job on third down. They did a reasonably good job in the running game and they had pretty good field position for most of the game. Those are all things that helped and they took advantage of it. Philadelphia played very well defensively as well. In the end it came down to a couple of outstanding plays by Tampa and their receivers and their quarterback. It was great and very tight execution to be able to score on the two touchdowns that they scored on.

Q: What differences exist in a 3-4 based defense when dealing with a running quarterback like Donovan McNabb than in a 4-3 based defense?

BB: If it's four-man pass rush, you end up with the same distribution it just maybe isn't as evident because the guy doesn't have his hand on the ground. The four-man line teams, Tampa Bay being a good example of one, play the overs and the unders. In the 3-4 in a four-man rush, you end up in those same spots. The x's and o's are the same, it is just the guys that were standing up are now rushing as opposed to having his hand on the ground. I think that the lane distribution is basically the same. It is four guys rushing against five. Or, if you bring five, then you have more of a balanced rush with one guy in the middle and two on either side. Whichever one you are in, however you do it, I think the distribution is basically going to be the same.

Q: Is he worth blitzing because a) he has got that shake thing and b) he is so strong?

BB: He is strong. He must be 250 pounds. He is a big man. You can change up on any quarterback. Anytime you do one thing, you can take something away but you are a little bit lighter somewhere else. If you blitz, that is a chance to pressure him if you can get him. You have fewer guys to cover and if he ever breaks out of the blitz, you have fewer people back there. The fewer guys you rush, the more guys you have back, there the more you can zone it off, the harder it is for the guys who are rushing to get him because he has more space to work in. Even if you break a guy free or you have a guy coming who looks like he is going to get free, then it is easier for the quarterback to elude him just because he has more room to be able to maneuver around. In the end, you are probably going to do a little bit of everything. A guy like him, it is hard to do just one thing all of the time because he knows what the weaknesses are and where to attack it. If he can anticipate it, it is probably going to be harder for it work. If you can keep him off balance a little bit then maybe he has that little bit of indecision until after the ball is snapped or into the play, until he is really sure what it is and hopefully you can gain a little bit of an advantage.

Q: Is he more accurate throwing? How much harder would he be to defend?

BB: I think he is an accurate thrower. I think he has a strong arm and can get the ball down the field and can put the ball on the money. The thing that the Eagles do a good job of is they spread the ball around. They don't just have one guy who catches 90 passes and the next guy catches 30. They have got four, five, six guys that are going to be in that 40-50 catch range. Those balls get spread around to all of the different receivers and he can make the plays throwing the ball down the field like he made against us. He hits the shorter and intermediate routes, a lot of the crossing patterns, using the backs on flare routes and screens and that kind of thing. The ball gets spread around to a lot of different people. It is unusual to see an offense that has as many guys as they do, catch as many balls as they do. I think the tight ends probably caught about 40 or 50 passes every year for five or six years. When you know that every guy is going to get three or four balls per game and then at the end of the year they are going to be in the 50-60 catch range, it is more difficult to defend. I think that is a tribute to McNabb, that he has the skill to make all of the different throws, to get the ball to all of the different guys to challenge you vertically down the field and to also utilize every body underneath whether it is the backs, tight ends or receivers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill O'Brien 9/5: "It starts in the practice"

Patriots ​offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Cam Achord 9/5: "Got to take advantage of every rep, every opportunity"

Patriots ​special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Steve Belichick 9/5: "You got to go out there and prove it"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Myles Bryant 9/4: "Putting what we've learned on display"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 9/4: "We've been clicking"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Pharaoh Brown 9/4: "The foundation for me is the same"

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising