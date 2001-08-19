Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 29 - 03:45 PM | Thu Jul 06 - 11:55 AM

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

Bill Belichick Press Conference

To listen to the Press Conference, click on the play button to the left. To read a transcript of it, click on the Full Article button below.

Aug 19, 2001 at 12:07 PM

BB: Probably a couple of things that you will want to ask about, I will try to cover them here. On the injuries, Adam Davis hurt his ankle I am not sure of the extent of it we will now a little bit more after they look at it today. (Ray) Hill has a knee injury that looks more serious. He is in with the doctors right now so I said that one probably doesn't look too good for awhile, but I don't know the exact extent of it at this point.

I felt like since we started training camp, for the most part, the players have tried to do everything we've asked them to do. I think we made some progress, I thought we made a little more progress last night. That was our first trip on the road and that's always a little bit different and learning how to play in adverse and unfriendly territory. I thought that was some progress. I don't think we are where we need to be. We've left some points out there on the field. We should have scored more. I think our kickoff coverage wasn't very good. We had some breakdowns on defense, some of which showed up, some that didn't, but overall I think that we are making some progress.

Because of the way that all of the players and the coaches for that matter, the way everybody has really played together and fought through some difficult situations here in camp, we broke camp today, actually yesterday. So today we are packing up and we are going to try to get settled back in the stadium tomorrow and try to be on a regular season schedule as soon as we can once we get all of our stuff back up there. That's where we are at for this week. Defensively, I think our team defense is improving. The communication is improving, the overall execution and understanding by all eleven players of what we are doing in improving and that really includes everyone. I can't single anybody out, there are a lot of people doing a good job. Hopefully that will continue to improve because it needs to, we are not there yet, but that is encouraging. I was glad to see us get the ball in the end zone offensively and have some consistency running the ball. Overall I think we made a little progress last night.

Q: What was the feeling about getting Tom Brady in there so early with the first unit?

BB: We wanted to make sure that Drew (Bledsoe) got enough work and that Drew had an opportunity to get a two minute drill at the end of the half and we wanted to get all three quarterbacks a decent number of plays. By putting Tom in there and seeing him against good competition, basically Carolina's first group, we were able to take a look at him at that level of competition and also bring Drew back so we could still monitor the number of plays, but give him an opportunity to have some end of the half situations, which actually two of them came up for him, so that was good.

Q: You mentioned the play of the defense can you evaluate what is going on at nose tackle right now, I know that (Jace) Sayler got a lot of reps last night as well as Garrett Johnson?

BB: They both got a lot of reps and we really wanted to play Giradie Mercer a little more then we did we only had four plays on defense in the fourth quarter so we kind of got squeezed out there, but that wasn't intentional in fact a lot of defensive players that we planned to see play more it just didn't work out. We had the ball for the last ten and a half minutes of the game or whatever it was. That was part of the problem there we didn't get a real good look at everybody, but Jace is doing a good job he is a strong kid, he has shown up a little bit on the pass rush, had a little pressure last night. Garrett has a little bit more experience and recognizes teams may be a hair quicker right now. Giradie is young guy, he is a little shorter, squattier kind of guy, but he has got real strong legs and he has got good quickness and plays pretty well laterally when he has had an opportunity to. I think all three of those guys have shown some positive signs and we are going to have to make sure that we get a little longer look at Giradie next week.

Q: Is Mike Wells someone you are looking at?

BB: My understanding is that he is off the market.

Q: Can you talk about the timing of Friday's decision with Michael Bishop and what went into that?

BB: The two main factors at work are a feeling about the three quarterbacks that we have and how difficult it is to get three quarterbacks the right amount of work, how much more difficult it is to get a fourth in there and the fact that Mike, in a right way, in a very positive way, has expressed his interest to get a little more opportunity which I certainly understand and appreciate. I think that is the kind of attitude that you want from a player. Mike has worked hard and I think that he deserved an opportunity to see if maybe he could get into a situation where he had a little more of a chance. From what I know I think Miami is where he will probably end up next.

Q: Did you say Miami put a claim on him?

BB: I think they got him yes.

Q: Can you talk about Matt Stevens, is this someone who might have fallen through the cracks, he is someone who seems to be showing up quite a bit in the last two games. Is he somebody who is going to be a pretty big part of your defense?

BB: Matt is having a good camp. He started and played right around 50 percent for the Redskins at free safety so I don't think he is a real sleeper, but we have always liked Matt. We liked his athleticism, his toughness, he is a very intelligent guy probably one of the best in the league to tell you the truth. He does a lot of things well. He is good in the kicking game so I think there are a lot of different things that he can do and as we wind down here in preseason we will try to start to look at not only Matt, but some of the other players that come into the picture at that position and try to find the best roles for each of them so we can maximize their strength on the team including the kicking game, sub-defenses, regular defense and so fourth.

Q: Are any of the receivers starting to separate themselves in one direction or the other?

BB: We got the ball spread around pretty good last night. To be honest with you we just finished going through the film and taking a look at everybody. We need to sit-down when we finish breaking camp and do a little bit of a personnel evaluation at all positions not just receiver, but I think the four guys that probably got more playing time last night Bert (Emanuel), David Paten, Charles Johnson and Curtis (Jackson) all did some real positive things in the game. Our quarterbacks didn't always get them the ball, but they were open, they ran some good routes, we had a couple of decent moves after the catch and I thought that those four guys did a pretty good. Now Troy (Brown) we just played in some multiple receiver sets and of course Torrance (Small) was out, but I thought that those four guys did a pretty good job. Tony (Simmons) made a nice catch on the sideline, Shock (Shockmain Davis) had tough luck on that pass interference call, but they showed up in there too and Ronney (Daniels) made a nice play at the end there on that corner route so everybody got into the action a little bit including the kicking game so it still looks like we want to give those guys a little more time and make sure we make the right decisions.

Q: Is Troy (Brown) pretty much in a position where you have a pretty good idea of what he can do for you and so you will look more at other guys at this time of year than him?

BB: yes I think we have a real good idea of what Troy can do. It is more what the other people can do and some of those people have been in the league for awhile and some of them haven't like Ronney and Shockmain, but we need to see how they will perform in our system and give them time to work with the quarterbacks and all of that. Troy is the one guy that we feel we know the most about and I think we know what we want his role to be. We know what his strengths are and how he will fit in with other guys we just need to determine which other guys we are working with, or who is at the top of that list.

Q: Did you hope that Kevin Faulk would get more than two carries last night or does he kind of fall into that Troy Brown category?

BB: No, well I would say he is a little bit in the Troy Brown category, yes. We do feel like we know what Kevin can do and I have been happy with what Kevin has done in training camp. I think he showed it on that kickoff return that he can make plays with the ball in his hands and we are really trying to get a look at J.R. (Redmond) and Antowain (Smith) and they both had double digit carries and we were able to get Walter Williams some carries at the end there, we want to see (Patrick) Pass, we want to see (Marc) Edwards, we want to see (Jeff) Paulk. Kevin is also a guy that has multiple skills in the kicking game, the return game, the return game, the receiving game and as a change of pace kind of runner. That is going to be probably a little bit of what his role would be anyway. I don't see him as a guy that is going to carry the ball 25-30 times a game, but there were actually some plays where we could have gotten it to him a little bit sooner, or could have got it to him and the ball went somewhere else…but he is certainly a guy we would like to see with the ball in his hands as long as it is not on the ground.

Q: Can you talk about the reasoning of putting Bryan Cox in at fullback?

BB: We tried to get him to his somebody.

Q: Was David Patten's performance last night especially in the first half was that at all negated by the matchup Carolina had or was he still doing that against first tier corners for Carolina?

BB: Yes and no. Carolina has six corners on their roster and their top two guys (Rashard) Anderson and (Doug) Evans played and then their second guys were out and then their third guys played a little bit in the sub-defense and in the second half so we saw Evans and Anderson quite a bit both in regular and in sub and then they alternated their fifth and sixth guys in because (Jimmy) Hitchcock and those guys were out.

Q: But was David's performance nonetheless something that was eye opening to you?

BB: I thought David did a decent job. We threw him a couple of short passes trying to get catch and run plays, little hitch patterns out there and try to get him the ball out there in some space and see what he can do, but I thought that David did a decent job. He's made good progress all the way through the camp and in training camp, I am talking about the spring camps and in training camp. We wanted to get a look at him on kickoff returns which we did there at the beginning of the game. I think that he is another guy that has multiple skills and what I am really trying to say is you talk about Faulk, you talk about Brown, you talk about Patten various guys, same thing in the offensive backfield, at some point we want to try to put it together so that we can maximize everybody, get them an opportunity to be involved…and see what they can do and guys that have some multiple skills give us some flexibility there so we can do some different things with them.

Q: What did you see out of your offensive line out there?

BB: I think there was a step forward. Having (Joe) Andruzzi back in there was a help. I thought the pass protection was a little bit better than it was last week. I thought the run blocking was a little bit better than last week. We still have a way to go and we used a lot of tight ends in the game, two and three tight end formations and so some of our combination blocking then involved the tight ends or the tight ends and tackles or that type of thing. Some of that needs to be cleaned up a little bit so that's the first time we have done it in game conditions and we can coach off of it and look at some of the mistakes or some of the combination clocks that we could execute a little bit better, but overall I felt that the offensive line improved from last week. We need to keep working hard and stay in that direction. Hopefully we will start to get some of these guys back a little bit. Guys like Andruzzi that just came back with another week that that will tighten up too between Joe and Damien (Woody) and the tackles and so forth. We had a couple of communication breakdowns against the Giants and we trimmed that down a little bit last night. The biggest negative on the offensive line last night was the five penalties and that's just too many.

Q: What is your preparation before the Tampa Bay game, what are you looking to improve on?

BB: A couple of things last night that I think we need to address kickoff coverage would be one. We haven't got our punt return game going the way we would like to so kickoff coverage and punt return would be two things in the kicking game that we will spend more time on this week and try to get those performing a little bit better. Offensively we are still ending up with too many field goals and not enough touchdowns. I would like to be able to see us hit a couple of big plays. We have been behind the defense tow or three times here in the first couple of preseason games and haven't been able to connect. It would be nice to hit one of those. Defensively, I think we have got to get our younger players to play at the same level and the same tempo that some of our more veteran players are playing at. I don't think that the effort and the toughness is quite at the level it needs to be and I think they will see on film that we have to play a little bit harder than we are playing with some of the younger guys and tackle a little bit better. We had a couple of substitution errors in the game and had to blow a couple of timeouts because we screwed something up. Either the right guy wasn't on the field or in one case we had a formation screwed up or things like that and that is just a lack of concentration so we need to eliminate those things under game conditions on the road, playing more plays offensively. We had quite a few plays last night so some of the guys maybe got a little bit tired or lost their concentration when some of the situations came up. The two point situation last night was an obvious situation, It was 16-0 Carolina scores everybody in the stadium knew they were going for two and we have ten guys on the field so things like that we need to do a little bit better job of and those are some of the connections we will make this week.

Q: Have you figured how many receivers you are going to carry?

BB: No

Q: Would you tell us if you did?

BB: Well I think that that's always going to be subject to change. When you have two weeks to go in training camp particularly because I think there is some depth at the running back position and there is some depth in the defensive back position so the final count to a certain degree is going to be dependent on how everybody does in the game, but you know if I knew I would tell you.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Jayson Tatum, Lil Baby join Patriots for Fanatics 'Merch Madness'

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising