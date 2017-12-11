Official website of the New England Patriots

Brady intercepted twice as Dolphins beat Pats 27-20

Tom Brady was intercepted twice by Xavien Howard and held without a third-down conversion Monday night, and the Miami Dolphins snapped the New England Patriots’ eight-game winning streak with a surprising 27-20 victory.

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Week 14

The New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in a regular season game at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11, 2017.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on prior to a week 14 NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on prior to a week 14 NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Brian Hoyer (2) enter the field, before an NFL football gam against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Brian Hoyer (2) enter the field, before an NFL football gam against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures before an NFL football gam against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures before an NFL football gam against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football gam against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football gam against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
Former NFL player Randy Moss comments on ESPN before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Former NFL player Randy Moss comments on ESPN before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft watches the team before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft watches the team before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) can't catch Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) can't catch Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and strong safety Patrick Chung (23), leave the field after a pass by Brady was intercepted by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and strong safety Patrick Chung (23), leave the field after a pass by Brady was intercepted by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler (70) attempts to swat down a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler (70) attempts to swat down a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason (69) and offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (71) watch the game from the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason (69) and offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (71) watch the game from the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the game from the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the game from the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89) drops a pass but recovers it as New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) defends, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89) drops a pass but recovers it as New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) defends, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the ball to New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33), during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the ball to New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33), during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores a touchdown as tight end Jacob Hollister (47) and Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) look on, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores a touchdown as tight end Jacob Hollister (47) and Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) look on, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates running back Rex Burkhead (34) after Bulkhead scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates running back Rex Burkhead (34) after Bulkhead scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs the ball, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs the ball, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots strong safety Jordan Richards (37) stands on the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots strong safety Jordan Richards (37) stands on the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) attempts to tackle New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) attempts to tackle New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34), during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
New England Patriots running back James White (28), left, is congratulated by wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) and offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (71) after White scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots running back James White (28), left, is congratulated by wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) and offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (71) after White scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks down, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks down, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to the offensive line, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to the offensive line, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) lifts New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) after Bulkhead scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) lifts New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) after Bulkhead scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) holds the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) holds the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder (77) gets ready to play, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder (77) gets ready to play, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the game from the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the game from the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) cheers the offensive line on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) cheers the offensive line on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is seen on the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is seen on the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) on the sidelines at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) on the sidelines at the end of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits on the bench during the end of the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits on the bench during the end of the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald (22) defends New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80), as Amendola is unable to hold onto the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald (22) defends New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80), as Amendola is unable to hold onto the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase greets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field at the end of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase greets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field at the end of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a post-game news conference, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a post-game news conference, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks during a post game news conference after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks during a post game news conference after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) —Tom Brady was intercepted twice by Xavien Howard and held without a third-down conversion Monday night, and the Miami Dolphins snapped the New England Patriots' eight-game winning streak with a surprising 27-20 victory.

The Dolphins (6-7) were 11-point underdogs at home, but they kept the Patriots (10-3) from clinching their ninth consecutive AFC East title — at least for another week.

Brady went 24 for 43 for 233 yards and one touchdown. Miami sacked him twice and hit him five times, and held the Patriots to 25 yards rushing. New England was 0 for 11 on third down.

The Dolphins' Jay Cutler threw for 263 yards and three scores, including two to Jarvis Landry. Kenyan Drake had 114 yards rushing and 79 receiving.

A Brady touchdown pass cut the deficit to 10 points with 13 minutes left, but the Patriots' next three possessions netted 5 yards. After a New England field goal, Miami sealed the victory by recovering an onside kick with 53 seconds to go.

The Dolphins wore the uniforms from their perfect 1972 season and looked the part. For the first time in four prime-time appearances this season, they rose to the occasion.

Miami tried to turn the game into a laugher in the third quarter when Landry caught a touchdown pass and then set the ball down in the end zone and pumped it repeatedly — an apparent reference to the Patriots' Deflategate scandal.

Coach Adam Gase beat New England for the first time in four tries. His team snapped the Patriots' 14-game road winning streak, second-best ever behind San Francisco's 18 in a row from 1988-90.

Gase threw a lot of wrinkles at the Patriots early, with tight end MarQueis Gray and receivers Landry and Jakeem Grant taking turns lining up in the backfield. Cutler spun out of the grasp of blitzing safety Jordan Richards to throw a completion that kept Miami's first touchdown drive going.

The 5-foot-7 Grant made a leaping catch against Malcolm Butler his first career touchdown reception, a 25-yarder.

Meanwhile, the Patriots sputtered without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who served a one-game suspension for a late hit to the head of an opponent.

BALL HAWK

Brady underthrew an open Brandin Cooks deep, and Howard closed for the interception and a 29-yard return to set up a touchdown. Howard also had two interceptions a week ago against Denver.

Brady came into the game with only four interceptions all season.

SLOW START

The temperature was 55 degrees at kickoff — frosty by Miami standards — and the Patriots were sluggish from the outset. They were outgained 123 yards to 2 in the first quarter, when Brady went 0 for 4 with an interception.

ANTHEM

The Dolphins' Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas and Julius Thomas knelt in protest during the national anthem, as they've done for most of the season. Stills was nominated by his teammates last week for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

INJURIES

Patriots DT Alan Branch left the game with a knee injury. Starting S Patrick Chung limped off in the final minute.

UP NEXT

The Patriots visit AFC North champion Pittsburgh on Sunday in a possible playoff preview.

The Dolphins play the Bills in two of their final three games, including Sunday at Buffalo.

