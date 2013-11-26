Brady nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Which players do you think had the top air and ground performances this week? FedEx Delivery ManagerSM is putting the options in your hands and letting you be in control. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans
Fitzpatrick threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 23-19 victory against the Oakland Raiders.
Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers
Rivers completed 27 passes for 392 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' 41-38 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
**
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady completed 34 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 34-31 victory over the Denver Broncos.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Benny Cunningham, St. Louis Rams
Cunningham tallied 109 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown in the Rams' 42-21 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Peterson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 26-26 tie against the Green Bay Packers.
Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jones-Drew had 14 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 13-6 victory against the Houston Texans.
