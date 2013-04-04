Brady throwing to...TO?

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 03, 2013 at 11:28 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

20130404-brrady-owens-blog.jpg



According to a tweet from the infamous self promotor himself, Terrell Owens joined Tom Brady and former Patriots/current Vikings backup Matt Cassel for workouts in southern California on Wednesday.

This tweet, in which TO said yesterday afternoon that he was heading to UCLA for the workout, came a day after Brady was photographed at USC throwing to new Patriots slot receiver Danny Amendola.

Brady has worked out near his southern California home often over the years. But thanks to Twitter the spring action is getting far more attention than it usually does. Wonder how the generally very private and clandestine Brady feels about that?

Do you think there is any chance that TO, who last played in the NFL in 2010 and was cut by the Seahwaks in training camp last summer, could sign with the Patriots? Would you even want him? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

