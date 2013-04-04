Brady throwing to...TO?





According to a tweet from the infamous self promotor himself, Terrell Owens joined Tom Brady and former Patriots/current Vikings backup Matt Cassel for workouts in southern California on Wednesday.

This tweet, in which TO said yesterday afternoon that he was heading to UCLA for the workout, came a day after Brady was photographed at USC throwing to new Patriots slot receiver Danny Amendola.

Brady has worked out near his southern California home often over the years. But thanks to Twitter the spring action is getting far more attention than it usually does. Wonder how the generally very private and clandestine Brady feels about that?